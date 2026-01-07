AweSM Cebu 2026 brings Sinulog spectacle to the max across SM Malls

Meanwhile, SM Seaside City Cebu anchors anticipation through meaningful and distinctly Cebuano experiences. The Sto. Niño Exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium provides the spiritual heart of Sinulog from January 8 to 28, while shoppers can check-out the homegrown flavors at Nakakalokal Goes to SM Seaside from January 16 to 18 at the Mountain Wing Atrium, and the crowd-favorite AweSM Lechon Fest from January 12 to 18 at the Seaview Wing Atrium. Maxing out the star-studded energy, the Sinulog Kapamilya Caravan rolls into SM Seaside’s concert grounds on January 17, while fur parents also get their moment at AweSM Petstival on January 24 at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

At SM J Mall, the celebration opens on a reflective and artistic note. Vested in Devotion: Cebu’s Fashion in Faith exhibit runs from January 9 to 31 at The Atrium, Upper Ground, followed by Vested Devotion: Rhythms of Cebu on January 18, and culminating in Vested in Devotion: Runway Edition on January 31, highlighting the movement, music, and meaning behind Cebu’s devotion. Creative tribes can enjoy hands-on experiences through AweSM Mask Painting on January 10 at Kyureto Art Space, Second Level, while shoppers ease into the season with the AweSM Cebu Sale 2026 from January 12 to 18 at participating stores across SM J Mall, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside.

The Sinulog spectacle reaches its ultimate high on January 18, as SM City Cebu’s ILLUMINIGHT: Sinulog Drone & Pyro Show takes centerstage fronting the North Wing expansion building at 7PM, and SM Seaside City Cebu’s AweSM Skypark Grand Pyro Display light up the Cebu skyline at 9PM, delivering a breathtaking, city-wide finale built on maximum experiences that celebrate devotion, creativity, and festivity at its grandest.

About the AweSM Cebu Campaign

Launched in 2019, the AweSM Cebu campaign is SM’s signature celebration of Cebuano culture, creativity, and community, transforming malls into vibrant hubs of entertainment, local artistry, and family-friendly experiences every Sinulog season.