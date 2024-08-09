Ayala Center Cebu partners with Guun Co. Ltd., creates a more sustainable waste management system

Ayala Center Cebu (ACC) strengthens its commitment to its corporate social responsibility by partnering with Guun Co. Ltd., a company that produces “fluff fuel,” an alternative fuel source made from residual waste used mainly for cement. With the assistance of Guun, it is the goal of ACC to shift to a more sustainable waste management solution to reduce the volume of waste production and to segregate and collect residual waste. It is the quest of ACC and Guun t​​o help each other navigate the challenges and effects of business operations in line with renewable practices, particularly in the face of the climate crisis.

This partnership commenced on August 1, 2024.

Sustainability has always been one of the strongest guiding principles of Ayala Land, with Ayala Center Cebu being a member of its estate. This approach is crucial in the innovation and implementation of effective economic, environmental, and social management systems that ACC hopes would reduce its carbon footprint amidst its wide scale operations.

Ayala Center Cebu recognizes the severity of material use and waste generation in mall operations and the role it plays in climate action. Thus, the company is in continuous engagement with partners who share the same vision in developing sustainable practices. This includes using resources efficiently, and reducing, redirecting, and properly disposing biodegradable, recyclable, residual, and special waste in their operations.

With this current partnership, Guun and Ayala Center Cebu aim to reduce carbon emissions across all developments, products, and services and create and sustain corporate policies that would ultimately benefit the environment.

With the goal of enacting positive change by shifting to a more sustainable waste management system, Ayala Center Cebu is looking forward to building a stronger customer trust, to raising awareness, and to encouraging social change. (PR)