AYALA CENTER CEBU presents: The Style Guide

AYALA Center Cebu recently slated ‘The Style Guide’, a celebration of everyday fashion and sustainable style on July 27, 2024. Held at The Terraces, Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination aimed to inspire practical and stylish wardrobe statements.
The Style Guide was introduced as Ayala Center Cebu's initiative to promote mindful fashion consumption, highlighting everyday clothes and accessories that are both practical and stylish. The event gave the spotlight to pieces that are easy to wear and combine, setting the tone for an afternoon brimming with fashion and creativity. It emphasized the importance of curating looks that reflect the unique essence of each person.
Gathering the Cebuano community, The Style Guide became a melting pot of local talent and fashion enthusiasts. Cebuano models, influencers, merchants, personalities, and young entrepreneurs came together to celebrate and showcase their unique styles, creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere.
Attendees were invited to explore a diverse array of fashion choices, all while embracing a more sustainable approach to dressing. The event featured four showcases, each focusing on a different style:
Brands like Original Penguin, Straightforward, and Penshoppe presented cool and versatile styles for everyday wear. Classic looks with a modern twist from Keds, Artwork, ForMe, and Sperry, perfect for both casual outings and more formal settings. Functional yet stylish activewear from Merrell, ROX, DC, and Grind, ideal for a variety of physical activities. Comfortable and fashionable athleisure pieces from Champion, OXGN, and Puma, suitable for both workouts and casual wear.
Ayala Center Cebu’s The Style Guide effectively promoted lasting fashion and sustainability, encouraging everyone to incorporate timeless styles into their own wardrobes. (SPONSORED CONTENT)