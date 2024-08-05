AYALA CENTER CEBU presents: The Style Guide

AYALA Center Cebu recently slated ‘The Style Guide’, a celebration of everyday fashion and sustainable style on July 27, 2024. Held at The Terraces, Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination aimed to inspire practical and stylish wardrobe statements.



The Style Guide was introduced as Ayala Center Cebu's initiative to promote mindful fashion consumption, highlighting everyday clothes and accessories that are both practical and stylish. The event gave the spotlight to pieces that are easy to wear and combine, setting the tone for an afternoon brimming with fashion and creativity. It emphasized the importance of curating looks that reflect the unique essence of each person.

