Ayala Land’s Gatewalk launches with opening of key access road in Mandaue

Expanding horizons

Gatewalk is envisioned to grow into Mandaue’s central commercial and lifestyle district, rising on a foundation of connected streets, active public spaces, and integrated urban experiences. Future developments are planned around a diverse mix of uses—office, retail, leisure, civic destinations, and green open spaces that encourage community life.

At the heart of the district will be a next-generation Ayala Malls, scheduled to open by the end of 2026. Designed with immersive entertainment concepts, modern dining clusters, and community-focused spaces, the mall will anchor Gatewalk as a major northern destination for lifestyle, culture, and recreation.

Complementing this will be a walkable 1-hectare Greenway, landscaped parks, and pedestrian corridors that encourage movement on foot and foster healthier, more enjoyable everyday experiences.

These interconnected components reflect Ayala Land’s commitment to creating estates that balance progress with livability—where mobility, nature, work, and lifestyle exist seamlessly within reach.

Part of Metro Cebu’s next wave of growth

Gatewalk stands at the forefront of Ayala Land’s newest estate network across Metro Cebu—alongside South Coast City in SRP, Cebu City and Seagrove in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City. Together, these emerging districts are designed to complement the company’s legacy developments in Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park, while opening new frontiers for growth and investment across the region.

As infrastructure strengthens, businesses expand, and communities grow, Gatewalk is positioned to become a defining destination in Mandaue City, a place where enterprise can flourish and where families and professionals can thrive. With development now progressing, only a limited number of prime commercial lots remain along M. Logarta Avenue, the future home of corporate headquarters and landmark business addresses.

The beginning of Gatewalk’s story

The opening of Gatewalk Drive marks more than improved access, it signals the beginning of a new district that will reshape how people experience Mandaue City.

Each road, each open space, and each future development contributes to a shared vision of sustainable growth, dynamic commerce, and vibrant community life. With stronger connections and a bold vision ahead, Gatewalk is poised to become one of Metro Cebu’s most exciting new destinations. (PR)