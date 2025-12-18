Ayala Land’s Gatewalk launches with opening of key access road in Mandaue

Ayala Land opens the next chapter of its Cebu growth story with the public unveiling of Gatewalk Drive—a new access road that connects Lopez Jaena Street to M. Logarta Avenue and marks the beginning of Gatewalk’s transformation into Mandaue City’s newest commercial and lifestyle district.
Building on the success of the Cebu Business Park and the Cebu I.T. Park, Gatewalk represents the next wave of Ayala Land’s developments across Metro Cebu—a vision shaped by stronger connectivity, modern urban design, and inclusive growth for one of the country’s most dynamic regions.
.A connected future for Mandaue
For years, Mandaue City has served as a vital link within Metro Cebu’s northern corridor, home to industries, businesses, and communities that continue to fuel the region’s economic momentum. The opening of Gatewalk Drive strengthens this role by improving mobility between major thoroughfares, and opening a new, more strategic route within the city.
By linking Lopez Jaena Street with surrounding commercial and residential zones, the new road enhances access, eases travel, and unlocks the potential for future developments within the estate. It is the first physical step toward fully activating Gatewalk’s long-envisioned place in Mandaue’s urban landscape.
“The opening of Gatewalk Drive is a strong start to the district’s long-term vision,” said Jennylle Tupaz, Head of Central Luzon and Vismin Estates of Ayala Land. “Gatewalk is designed to become a central hub in Mandaue, where accessibility, commerce, and community come together. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to shaping dynamic, well-connected districts across Metro Cebu.”
Gatewalk is envisioned to grow into Mandaue’s central commercial and lifestyle district, rising on a foundation of connected streets, active public spaces, and integrated urban experiences. Future developments are planned around a diverse mix of uses—office, retail, leisure, civic destinations, and green open spaces that encourage community life.
At the heart of the district will be a next-generation Ayala Malls, scheduled to open by the end of 2026. Designed with immersive entertainment concepts, modern dining clusters, and community-focused spaces, the mall will anchor Gatewalk as a major northern destination for lifestyle, culture, and recreation.
Complementing this will be a walkable 1-hectare Greenway, landscaped parks, and pedestrian corridors that encourage movement on foot and foster healthier, more enjoyable everyday experiences.
These interconnected components reflect Ayala Land’s commitment to creating estates that balance progress with livability—where mobility, nature, work, and lifestyle exist seamlessly within reach.
Gatewalk stands at the forefront of Ayala Land’s newest estate network across Metro Cebu—alongside South Coast City in SRP, Cebu City and Seagrove in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City. Together, these emerging districts are designed to complement the company’s legacy developments in Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park, while opening new frontiers for growth and investment across the region.
As infrastructure strengthens, businesses expand, and communities grow, Gatewalk is positioned to become a defining destination in Mandaue City, a place where enterprise can flourish and where families and professionals can thrive. With development now progressing, only a limited number of prime commercial lots remain along M. Logarta Avenue, the future home of corporate headquarters and landmark business addresses.
The opening of Gatewalk Drive marks more than improved access, it signals the beginning of a new district that will reshape how people experience Mandaue City.
Each road, each open space, and each future development contributes to a shared vision of sustainable growth, dynamic commerce, and vibrant community life. With stronger connections and a bold vision ahead, Gatewalk is poised to become one of Metro Cebu’s most exciting new destinations. (PR)