Ayala Land’s second co-living development in Cebu tops off

The City Flats Cebu Business Park, strategically located in the heart of Cebu City, is set to open its doors in 2025. The topping off ceremony on May 9, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the construction of this innovative living space.
With a total of 406 units, the City Flats at CBP will offer a unique mix of dormitory and hostel-style accommodations, catering to young professionals and transients looking to stay in Cebu’s prime Central Business District.
Located in a thriving business and lifestyle district, the City Flats CBP will provide residents with a convenient and comfortable living experience within walking distance to Ayala Center Cebu, various offices, and fitness facilities.
“The City Flats at Cebu Business Park offers a very attractive living experience for young professionals seeking affordable accommodation in a prime CBD. It’s such a luxury to be able to live near your work. All the conveniences we aim to offer will essentially give our target market more time to pursue their personal pursuits and live a more balanced lifestyle,” shared Ayala Land Sr. Estates Development Head for Vismin Jennylle Tupaz.
The City Flats is designed to meet the needs of modern urban dwellers, offering a range of amenities and services that promote a sense of community and well-being. The development offers a variety of unit sizes and layouts to accommodate different lifestyles and preferences allowing up to four-person sharing per room.
In addition to fully furnished living quarters, the City Flats CBP also offers a host of shared facilities for residents to enjoy. Common areas such as lounges and co-working spaces will provide opportunities for socializing and networking. Ground floor shops, front desk services, 24-hour security, and ample parking spaces will also be available to enhance the living experience for residents.
The development's strategic location within the CBP also offers residents easy access to a wide range of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. With a vibrant and dynamic environment right at their doorstep, residents of the City Flats will have everything they need to thrive in the city.
City Flats Cebu Business Park, along with its counterpart City Flats Cebu I.T. Park, which topped off in November last year, are set to be a top contender in the co-living industry with a combined offering of 866 units. With its innovative design and unrivalled location, City Flats in Cebu is poised to become the preferred choice for those seeking affordable residential spaces in the region’s premier areas. (SPONSORED CONTENT)