Ayala Land’s second co-living development in Cebu tops off

The City Flats Cebu Business Park, strategically located in the heart of Cebu City, is set to open its doors in 2025. The topping off ceremony on May 9, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the construction of this innovative living space.

With a total of 406 units, the City Flats at CBP will offer a unique mix of dormitory and hostel-style accommodations, catering to young professionals and transients looking to stay in Cebu’s prime Central Business District.