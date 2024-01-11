Ayala Malls Central Bloc kicks off Sinulog celebration with display of Sto. Niño Images, Novena Masses.

The Feast of the Senior Sto. Niño is upon us and will once again rally Cebuanos to show their steadfast devotion to the Holy Child.

As the Cebu community looks forward to paying homage to its patron, Ayala Malls Central Bloc will showcase various images of the Santo Niño from January 11 to 26, 2024, in a Display of Devotion at the fourth floor near the Chapel of St. John Paul II.

From January 12 to 20, a Novena Mass will also be held every 6 p.m. at the Chapel of St. John Paul II to give the faithful the opportunity to participate in the Holy Eucharist in honor of the Santo Niño.

On January 12, the Sinulog edition of the Slogos trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Activity Center on the third floor for those who want to beat the stress on a Friday night.

These activities coincide with the annual celebration of the Sinulog Festival that culminates in a grand parade on the third Sunday of January. This year, the Sinulog Feast falls on January 21. A day before, a solemn procession will be held in honor of the Senior Sto. Niño.

The Sinulog celebration, considered to be the biggest festival in the country, holds both religious and festive activities. It has also become a huge attraction for both tourists and balikbayans. The solemn procession highlights the religious activities while the Sinulog parade highlights the festive activities.

