bai Hotel Cebu celebrates back-to-back festivities with its tree lighting and sixth year anniversary.

(From left) Atty. Joy Pesquera, Angelli Suzanne Lua-Domingo, and Alfred Reyes.The holiday season has officially kicked off at bai Hotel Cebu with a spectacular Tree Lighting ceremony held in the hotel's grand lobby. It was a celebration that filled the air with joy and excitement as guests gathered to witness the lighting of the towering Christmas tree.

The event was a true spectacle of lights and colors, marking the start of the most wonderful time of the year in style. With this grand celebration, bai Hotel Cebu has set the tone for a spectacular holiday season full of merriment and cheer.

Its iconic Christmas tree is adorned in cool hues of blue and gold, symbolizing bai Hotel Cebu's identity and brand. The bai service redefines Cebuano hospitality to a world-class level as it celebrates its sixth year in the hospitality industry.