bai Hotel Cebu named 2024 PH's Leading Business Hotel at World Travel Awards

bai Hotel Cebu has emerged victorious as the Philippines' Leading Business Hotel at this year's prestigious World Travel Awards. Standing out among the nine other contenders from across the country, bai Hotel Cebu claimed the coveted title, solidifying its position as a premier business hospitality destination in Cebu.

Held at the City of Dreams Manila, the award was handed over to VP-Operations and General Manager Alfred Reyes and Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Carlo Rivera last September 3, 2024, at City of Dreams Manila.