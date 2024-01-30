bai Hotel Cebu wins coveted ASEAN MICE Venue Standard

bai Hotel Cebu has once again proven its excellence in the hospitality industry as it proudly received the coveted Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Tourism Standard Awards - ASEAN MICE Venue (Meeting Room Category). The prestigious recognition was awarded during the event held in Lao PDR on January 26, 2024.

The seal of approval given is a testament to bai's unwavering commitment to providing outstanding service to its guests. This recognition is a clear indication that the hotel has surpassed the ASEAN standards in terms of meeting room facilities, making it the ideal venue for various events and gatherings.

With this latest achievement, bai Hotel Cebu continues to solidify its reputation as a premier hotel in the region. The hotel's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement is truly remarkable, making it a top choice for discerning travelers and event organizers alike.

MICE stands for Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition, and is one of the growing sectors in ASEAN Countries. The ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards is an initiative of the 10 ASEAN member-countries to encourage stakeholders throughout the region to further improve standards in terms of sustainable tourism services. This is in line with the ASEAN vision of making the region globally competitive.

bai Hotel Cebu's Director of Sales and Marketing Armie Soliano received the recognition. The plaques were personally presented by Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco to the recipients from the Philippines.

This is bai Hotel Cebu's second win of the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard,

with the previous one awarded for the years 2020-2022. The hotel has been the functional venue for several diplomatic meetings, local and international tourism activities, and corporate meetings among others.

This accolade carries significant weight as it not only acknowledges the hotel's efforts but also validates its dedication to delivering exceptional venue choices and customized services that meet the highest global standards. (SPONSORED CONTENT)