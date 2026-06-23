Bakeshop that started in Cebu is baking a legacy for generations through innovation

Customers can start their day at the Toledo branch with classic “silog” breakfasts, grab a midday coffee paired with soft-serve ice cream or cake, or settle in for hearty meals meant for sharing. The menu also highlights “salo-salo bilao” platters, encouraging group dining that reflects the Filipino tradition of eating together.

Blending convenience with comfort, the concept is designed for families, students, and professionals looking for both familiarity and ease in one place.

“Business-minded Filipinos and aspiring entrepreneurs can also bring this kind of experience to their communities through franchising. This café-style format has strong growth potential as demand continues to rise for establishments that offer accessibility and variety,” said Julie’s CEO, Joseph Gandionco.

Moving beyond bread

Beyond serving classic Filipino pastries, Julie’s continues to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and communities nationwide through franchising. As a proudly homegrown Cebu brand, Julie’s has carried with it the discipline, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Cebuano community, even as it expands its footprint across the country.

“As we set our sights on innovation and expansion, creating a positive consumer experience has always been our priority,” said Gandionco. “From then until now, our goal has been to serve more people and reach new communities by having a Julie’s Bakeshop in every barangay.”

From its humble beginnings as a small bakeshop in Wireless, Mandaue City, the founder’s vision of having a Julie’s in every barangay is steadily becoming a reality, with more than 600 stores nationwide.

Continuing commitment to its roots

The launch of the franchise-ready model also reinforces Julie’s commitment to continuous innovation while remaining deeply rooted in the communities it has served for generations. For Gandionco, the new café-style concept, along with the push for expansion through Julie’s Franchising Corporation, remains grounded in his mother’s mission of feeding Filipino families.