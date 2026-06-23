Bakeshop that started in Cebu is baking a legacy for generations through innovation

FOR the past 45 years, Julie’s, the country’s largest neighborhood bakeshop with deep Cebuano roots, has been known for offering affordable bread baked fresh in full view of its customers.
Now, the well-loved bakeshop is entering a new chapter by introducing a concept that reflects the changing tastes of Filipino consumers.
Found in its new flagship store in Toledo City, the café-style concept brings together freshly baked goods, café favorites, and comforting meals in a space designed for both quick visits and unhurried gatherings.
Customers can start their day at the Toledo branch with classic “silog” breakfasts, grab a midday coffee paired with soft-serve ice cream or cake, or settle in for hearty meals meant for sharing. The menu also highlights “salo-salo bilao” platters, encouraging group dining that reflects the Filipino tradition of eating together.
Blending convenience with comfort, the concept is designed for families, students, and professionals looking for both familiarity and ease in one place.
“Business-minded Filipinos and aspiring entrepreneurs can also bring this kind of experience to their communities through franchising. This café-style format has strong growth potential as demand continues to rise for establishments that offer accessibility and variety,” said Julie’s CEO, Joseph Gandionco.
Beyond serving classic Filipino pastries, Julie’s continues to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and communities nationwide through franchising. As a proudly homegrown Cebu brand, Julie’s has carried with it the discipline, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Cebuano community, even as it expands its footprint across the country.
“As we set our sights on innovation and expansion, creating a positive consumer experience has always been our priority,” said Gandionco. “From then until now, our goal has been to serve more people and reach new communities by having a Julie’s Bakeshop in every barangay.”
From its humble beginnings as a small bakeshop in Wireless, Mandaue City, the founder’s vision of having a Julie’s in every barangay is steadily becoming a reality, with more than 600 stores nationwide.
The launch of the franchise-ready model also reinforces Julie’s commitment to continuous innovation while remaining deeply rooted in the communities it has served for generations. For Gandionco, the new café-style concept, along with the push for expansion through Julie’s Franchising Corporation, remains grounded in his mother’s mission of feeding Filipino families.
“Every Filipino who has supported us thus far—from our loyal customers to our growing number of franchisees—is part of our continuing story, one that we hope to keep writing for years to come. Our success proves that a proudly Cebuano brand can continue evolving while remaining close to the hearts and tables of Filipinos everywhere,” he said.
Like and follow Julie’s on Facebook for the latest updates, including store openings, new products, and promotions. Interested investors and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to bring the new Julie’s café-style concept to their communities may also contact Lourdes Lopez of Julie’s Franchising Corporation at +63 928 358 0016 for more information. (Sponsored Content)