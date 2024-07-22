Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Price Forecast: 2024 to 2040 Predictions

, the new Base memecoin, made a remarkable entrance when it launched its pre-sale on June 4, 2024. This Meme Coin capable of traveling through the largest blockchains is already attracting covetousness thanks to the technologies it uses.
Our editorial team would like to reveal a Base Dawgz price forecast for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040: be careful, this analysis should not prevent you from DYORing on $DAWGZ.
Launched at $0.00479, many want to know how high the price can go in the coming years. To make our $DAWGZ prediction easier to read, here is a summary of our analysis:
Base Dawgz Prediction 2024: Launched on June 4, 2024 (officially), the $DAWGZ presale attracted over $50,000 in just a few minutes. By managing to be listed on Coingecko, Coinmarketcap, and the first DEXs quickly by the end of this first phase, the token can reach a capitalization of $300M. The price would be $0.035. (Bullish scenario)
Base Dawgz Forecast 2025: The interoperability offered by this Meme Coin thanks to the technologies of Wormhole and Portal Bridge could bear fruit in 2025. $DAWGZ could be available on five blockchains at the same time and see its capitalization explode to $2 billion in the middle of a bullrun. The price would be $0.23. (Bullish scenario)
Base Dawgz Forecast 2030: Following the Bitcoin halving scheduled for 2028, this year 2030 should see new liquidity being poured into altcoins like $DAWGZ. If its ecosystem grows and the Meme Coin attracts communities from multiple blockchains, its capitalization can stabilize at $2 billion. The price would be $0.23 again. (Bullish Scenario)
Base Dawgz Forecast 2040: We do not recommend holding your $DAWGZ until 2040. New technologies and regulations in the cryptocurrency industry could largely erase the work of the Base Dawgz teams. A drop in its capitalization to $200 million is possible. The price would be $0.023. (Bullish scenario)
Even though our expert team has spent many hours creating this crypto forecast, we must absolutely point out that it cannot be considered as truth or investment advice. Do your own research to form your own opinion on the future of $DAWGZ.
We first heard about Base Dawgz’s arrival on June 4, 2024, when its presale was launched at a price of $0.00479. After just a few hours, the official website already showed over $40,000 in funds invested in the $DAWGZ token. This seems like a great start, with almost no actual marketing action being put in place at the moment.
To see a listing of $DAWGZ on the first Ethereum DEXs, Base or Solana in 2024, it will be necessary to reach a softcap (minimum funding) of $8,000,000 or see the 8,453,000,000 tokens find buyers.
We estimate that the pre-sale could end between August and September 2024, which is an ideal time for the launch on the first DEXs. By also considering a listing on Coingecko, new collaborations throughout the year, and airdrops to build community loyalty, $DAWGZ could have a successful launch.
The interoperability of Base Dawgz Meme Coin could attract significant liquidity initially from the Ethereum and Base blockchains. A market cap of $300M in 2024 is therefore possible. This would propel the price of $DAWGZ to $0.035.
During the year 2025, will certainly have finally deployed his token on the other networks of Solana, Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain. Thanks to the technologies of Wormhole and Portal Bridge, the Shiba equipped with his wingsuit will be accessible to a lot of Web3 users and could therefore experience a significant spotlight.
Given that the peak of the bull run (bullish phase linked to the Bitcoin halving) is expected to be reached around August 2025, new liquidity from new investors and institutions should gradually flow into the best meme coins. $DAWGZ can obviously take advantage of this and reach its peak during the year 2025.
If the new community supporting Base Dawgz sees that all the promises are being met (Airdrops, multi-chain bridge and marketing), we believe the token can potentially end up behind BONK and FLOKI.
By 2025, $DAWGZ can reach an all-time high and place itself behind $BONK by touching the $2 billion market cap mark. Such a performance would propel the price of $DAWGZ to $0.23.
We do not recommend you to go as far as 2030 when investing in a Meme Coin. This is because these tokens are quite speculative and do not display real utility for holders, they are mainly based on their respective communities.
We believe that will have a hard time coping with the arrival of new tokens using certainly more powerful technologies to become compatible with many more blockchains than at present. The team will therefore absolutely have to follow the developments in the sector to take advantage of an altcoin season planned for 2030 (following the Bitcoin halving of 2028).
Placed in a purely speculative sector, the $DAWGZ teams will absolutely have to prove to Tier 1 exchanges like Binance that the project attracts significant transaction volumes. Without this, the year 2030 could be disappointing for early investors.
By succeeding in becoming one of the next Binance listings, $DAWGZ can attract new holders during the year 2030 and stabilize its capitalization, despite the arrival of thousands of other multi-chain Meme Coins. In the best case, the market cap can therefore be $2 billion and the price of $DAWGZ can reach $0.23 again in 2030.
We recommend all our readers to hold only a small amount of $DAWGZ tokens until 2040. This is because it is simply impossible to know with any precision the future of the Meme Coin industry and cryptocurrencies in general.
In our opinion, significant technological advancements and new themes could shake up the entire DeFi (Decentralized Finance) market in 2040. $DAWGZ could be relegated to the status of a coin of the past.
We have some doubts that this project can find a concrete use for its holders. In the best case scenario, $DAWGZ can simply keep part of its existing community from a few years ago by offering airdrops and frequent animations on social networks and on new media existing in 2040.
The hype around Base Dawgz could therefore die down by 2040, given that the project does not currently foresee any real utility for its token. In a bear market context (bearish phase) expected at this time, its capitalization could fall to $200 million. The price of $DAWGZ would then be $0.023.
Despite all the efforts made to offer you a Base Dawgz prediction, we can in no way know the truth about its future. Many elements can indeed cause its capitalization to fluctuate considerably over time. This is why we would like to share with you now the minimum and maximum potential of $DAWGZ between 2024 and 2040:
As you can see, $DAWGZ is only available for pre-sale since June 4, 2024. Launched at a price of $0.00479, the team has planned a gradual increase of 5% every 5 days to encourage early purchases.
For this pre-sale phase to close for Base Dawgz, a softcap (minimum funding) of $8 million must be reached or the $1,690,000,000 DAWGZ must be fully sold.
Considering that $500,000 will be raised every 5 days, here are the next five price phases to expect on $DAWG during the presale:
Base Dawgz is a Meme Coin capable of traveling with his wingsuit across various blockchains like Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana.
We have noticed that the hype around Meme dog coins continues to continue on the market. Having discovered $DAWGZ on June 4, 2024, during the launch of its pre-sale on the site basedawgz.io, we immediately spotted an opportunity for our readers looking for something new.
The idea is clear: to allow the famous Shiba Inu to become accessible at the same time on various blockchains thanks to the technologies of Wormhole and Portal Bridge. The teams want to create one of the most accessible and visible Meme coins on the market thanks to this interoperability.
Initially launched on the ERC-20 network, 20% of $DAWGZ tokens will be available to earn through staking. An Aidrops campaign has also been planned to reward the most active members of this new community with tokens throughout the first phase.
Here is the full roadmap for Base Dawgz:
Phase 1: Audit, Community Creation, Pre-Sales, Marketing
Phase 2: DEX listing, Coinmarketcap listing, Coingecko listing, Birdeye update
Phase 3: Community Rewards, Marketing, CEX Listing, Ecosystem Development
Even though the Meme Coin team has announced that it wants to develop a complete ecosystem around $DAWGZ, this project remains purely speculative for the moment and therefore requires investors to take precautions: do your own research and invest money that you are able to lose.
As with all the best cryptocurrencies available in 2024, there is no guarantee that the price of $DAWGZ will appreciate in the first few weeks. Here are three elements that could particularly impact the future of Base Dawgz.
The absolute difference between $DAWGZ and other meme coins is the idea of making it available on Avalanche, Base, Solana, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain at the same time. At the moment, the token contract is only launched on ERC-20 (to allow investors to earn staking rewards) and the team will absolutely have to deliver on its promises of interoperability.
Shortly after the crypto presale ends, Base Dawgz developers will need to list the token on DEXs ( Decentralized Exchanges) or CEXs on other blockchains and deliver on their promises. This will be a crucial element and will determine the future of the $DAWGZ price in our opinion: without it, it could be a very basic Meme Coin, which may never stand out.
In the Base Dawgz whitepaper, it is expressly explained that community members who are active on social networks will be able to earn experience points. As soon as the pre-sale ends, an Airdrop of $DAWGZ will take place to reward the best content creators and the best members of the new community.
Once again, we are waiting for more information on this “Be Social for Airdrop” program before really getting excited and considering it one of the best airdrops of 2024. Even though 15% of the liquidity is planned for community rewards according to the project’s tokenomics, we believe that the upcoming announcements around the $DAWGZ Airdrop will have a significant impact on the future of its price. By being accessible and interesting, this Airdrop can attract many investors and see this community grow at high speed.
According to our information, Coingecko and Coinmarketcap could quickly add the project to give it new visibility as soon as the token is launched. If this is the case, Base Dawgz could indeed experience its first “crowd bath”.
Subsequently, the teams behind $DAWGZ will also have to successfully juggle between the DEXs and CEXs of the different blockchains. By first managing to list the token on the best decentralized crypto exchanges, attracting significant volumes, and then being listed on increasingly large exchanges (from Poloniex to Binance), the price of $DAWGZ can indeed be gradually boosted.
We always ask our readers to do their own research and take the time to make their own predictions before making any decisions. To give you an idea of what DYOR is doing, here's a behind-the-scenes look at our prediction:
Project Analysis: On June 4, 2024, we accessed the official Basedawgz.io website and consulted all available documents (whitepaper, audit, roadmap, tokenomic). This community project aims to bring together Shiba Inu lovers who want to add a layer of interoperability using Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies. $DAWGZ does indeed seem ambitious by making itself available on 5 blockchains.
Technical Analysis: The Meme Coins dog sector was capitalized at $47 billion in June 2024 and already had many successes (like DOGE, SHIB, WIF, FLOKI, and BONK). Launched at a price of $0.00479 in presale, $DAWGZ will be listed once the 1,690,600,000 tokens have found buyers. Every 5 days, a 5% increase in price will occur.
Network Analysis: Having launched only a few hours before our Base Dawgz forecast, the project is not yet very advanced on social networks. Significant marketing efforts will have to be made by the teams so that the @BaseDawgz pages on Telegram and X see new followers arrive.
