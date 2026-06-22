Bayfront Hotel Cebu joins Kasalan 2026 with exclusive wedding reception offer

WEDDING planning season is in full bloom as Bayfront Hotel Cebu announces its participation in Kasalan 2026: National Wedding Tourism Expo, bringing an exclusive wedding reception offer for couples preparing to begin their journey together.

Set to take place on June 27–28, 2026, at Ayala Center Cebu, the expo gathers some of the country’s trusted names in the wedding industry, providing future brides and grooms with inspiration, expert services, and valuable deals for their special day.

Visitors can find Bayfront Hotel Cebu at Booth M11, near Pull & Bear, where couples will have the opportunity to explore wedding reception packages and discover an exclusive expo rate designed to make celebrating life’s biggest milestone even more memorable.

Say “I Do” to an amazing deal

As part of its Kasalan 2026 participation, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is offering a special wedding reception rate of P700 per person, applicable for a minimum guarantee of 100 guests.

To make the celebration even more meaningful, couples who avail of the offer will also receive a complimentary Superior Room or Classic Room stay, complete with a breakfast buffet for two persons.

The exclusive rate allows couples to create a memorable gathering for family and friends while enjoying added comforts as they celebrate the beginning of a new chapter together.

A meaningful setting for life’s milestones

A wedding is more than a single day—it is a collection of moments shared with loved ones, from heartfelt vows and joyful toasts to the laughter that fills a room when families come together.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu continues to be a preferred venue for milestone celebrations, offering accessible event spaces and dedicated support for gatherings that matter most.

Whether couples envision an intimate reception or a big celebration surrounded by family and friends, the hotel provides a welcoming setting where meaningful memories can unfold.

With carefully prepared banquet offerings and a team committed to helping couples bring their vision to life, every celebration is treated with warmth, attention, and genuine hospitality.

Meet Bayfront Hotel Cebu at Kasalan 2026

Future brides and grooms are encouraged to visit Bayfront Hotel Cebu during the two-day expo to learn more about available wedding reception packages, event spaces, and exclusive promotions.

The event also presents an opportunity for couples to connect directly with the hotel’s team, ask questions about their wedding plans, and explore options tailored to their preferred celebration style and guest count.

Event Details

Kasalan 2026: National Wedding Tourism Expo

Date: June 27–28, 2026

Venue: Ayala Center Cebu

Booth: M11 (Near Pull & Bear)

Where New Chapters Begin

As wedding plans begin to take shape, every decision becomes part of a story that couples will remember for years to come. From choosing the perfect venue to creating moments that family and friends will cherish, each detail contributes to a celebration that reflects the couple’s unique journey.

Through its participation in Kasalan 2026, Bayfront Hotel Cebu hopes to be part of those beginnings—providing a place where families gather, memories are created, and love stories are celebrated.

Future brides and grooms are invited to visit Booth M11, near Pull & Bear at Ayala Center Cebu, on June 27–28, 2026, and discover how Bayfront Hotel Cebu can help turn wedding dreams into meaningful celebrations that will be remembered for a lifetime. (Sponsored Content)

You can contact us at:

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation

+63 32 230 6777 | +63 917 728 9912

reservations_nr@bayfronthotelcebu.com

bayfronthotelcebu.com



Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site

+63 32 505 3333 | +63 917 708 8117

reservations_cs@bayfronthotelcebu.com

bayfronthotelcebu.com