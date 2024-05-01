Bayfront Hotel Cebu's unbeatable deals await at the ninth International Travel Festival in Cebu

Dive into a world of unparalleled summer bliss with Bayfront Hotel Cebu and Caja Kitchen Cebu as it joins the ninth International Travel Festival at the Grand Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel from May 3 to 5, 2024. Visit Booth #63 for exclusive staycation and gastronomic delights!

Unlock comfort and relaxation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation with its Superior Room including breakfast buffet for two, now at an irresistible P2,600.00 from P5,100.00. Meanwhile, enjoy a well-deserved staycation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site's Classic Room with breakfast buffet at just P2,300.00 from P4,800.00. You can even purchase a set of 12 gift certificates for the Classic Room at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site for a jaw-dropping P24,000.00. Stay dates are until December 31, 2024.

Step into a culinary paradise at Caja Kitchen Cebu. Its Lunch and Dinner Weekend Buffet vouchers are priced at P499.00 each (minimum 6 vouchers), originally valued at P599.00 per person. Delight in a delicious feast for all generations and craft unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Vouchers are valid until November 30, 2024.

Don't miss out on these incredible opportunities to elevate your travel experience and make the most of your time with loved ones. Visit our booth to discover the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and savings for your next adventure!

For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu - North Reclamation, you may give the hotel a call at (0917) 728 9912 or at (032) 230 6777. You may also email us at reservations_nr@bayfronthotelcebu.com.

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel - Cebu Capitol Site, you may give the hotel a call at (0917) 708 8117 (SPONSORED CONTENT)