BE Grand Resort Bohol hosts back-to-back events, casts spotlight on Bohol’s finest

The world turned its attention to Panglao, Bohol from November 24 to 25, 2023, as The Grand Bohol Harvest took center stage at the BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Grand Convention Center.
The Grand Bohol Harvest was a two-fold activity to drive the spotlight on Bohol’s native products and the creative ways to put them into cuisine and fashion.
The event was nothing short of extraordinary as a scrumptious selection of one-of-a-kind dishes made and curated by some of the best chefs in the industry, was laden for the attendees to enjoy. It was followed by a floral fashion show that beautifully showcased floral arrangements, intricately done by over 20 floriculturists and florists hailing from different corners of the globe.
The well-attended events included BE Grand Resort Bohol's own Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the blessing of its new “Bridge” restaurant, and the launch of its Christmas gingerbread castle, all held back-to-back.
The night started with a delightful gastronomic journey of varying Boholano flavors made by some of the best cooks in the culinary industry. Chef Jenzel Fontilla, a molecular gastronomy chef and chef of The Monkey Bar, proudly presented his own culinary masterpieces such as his very own sea urchin panna cotta with vinegar foam from Bohol’s local cacao vinegar and local crawfish.
Chef Jenzel’s everyday experiences in Bohol are translated into one-of-a-kind dishes and are one of the many stories that highlighted the diverse and rich culinary landscape of the island, offering traditional cooking techniques that play an integral role in preserving Bohol’s own culinary techniques that go way back.
“We have beautiful mountains and landscapes that grow beautiful produce. Since Bohol is a very old society, we have very old techniques that we learned and enhanced and made our own,” Fontilla shared.
Boholano delicacies were also one of the focal culinary delights that took center stage at the event, made and curated by Filipino Chocolatier and owner of Victoria Amores Chocolate, Chef Rose Amores Hudson. A master of her own craft and with a profound love for the island of Bohol, Hudson praised the island’s abundance of exceptional produce that her company based in Tokyo, Japan uses in making chocolates.
“We are so proud that Bohol now has a chocolate farm which produces the beans that I use for my chocolate bonbons. My company in Tokyo only uses single-origin cacao that is produced in Bohol,” Hudson shared.
Some of the delicious chocolate bits that Hudson showcased during the event were her unique chocolate bonbons with flavors such as the Puto Maya, a ginger-infused coconut ganache. The
Puto Maya flavor is a homage to Rose's hometown in which the delicacy is considered as a comfort food.
After guests were gastronomically sated, the time came for the Bohol International Floral Festival. Florists hailing from all over the globe came together to showcase their creations as well as partner with some of the country’s top designers, and have their intricate floral arrangements adorn the immaculate ensembles that graced the runway.
With the use of Bohol’s extensive and colorful plethora of floral treasures, both the fashion designers and florists were able to create masterpieces that best exemplified the island’s rich and vibrant floral tapestry.
Jun Escario, Hanz Coquilla, Philip Rodriguez, and Cary Santiago were some of the designers who showcased their beautiful designs alongside the 20 florists who took part in the glamorous fashion show.
The celebration did not stop with the Grand Harvest as the following night, BE Grand Resort Bohol welcomed the Holiday Season with a grand tree lighting ceremony.
The resort’s Christmas trees were made from recycled materials and adorned with silver and blue decorations. On the same occasion, BE Grand renewed its commitment to its adopted community for Danao Elementary School.
As the festivities unfolded, BE Grand officially opened to the public its castle gingerbread house, which took 14 days to build and stands over six feet tall.
The resort also opened its latest restaurant called “Bridge.” The restaurant offers New York-style brunches and poolside dishes, with the first and largest poolside bar in Bohol. The restaurant got its name from the area that bridges the main resort to the villas.
Bohol is a glittering gem in which its shine never ceases to wane. An island that has captured the hearts of those who set foot on it and explored the charming wonders of what it offers, Bohol continues to stay true to its title— “Bohol Heart of the Islands … Truly Philippines”. (SPONSORED CONTENT)