BE Grand Resort Bohol hosts back-to-back events, casts spotlight on Bohol’s finest

The world turned its attention to Panglao, Bohol from November 24 to 25, 2023, as The Grand Bohol Harvest took center stage at the BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Grand Convention Center.

The Grand Bohol Harvest was a two-fold activity to drive the spotlight on Bohol’s native products and the creative ways to put them into cuisine and fashion.

The event was nothing short of extraordinary as a scrumptious selection of one-of-a-kind dishes made and curated by some of the best chefs in the industry, was laden for the attendees to enjoy. It was followed by a floral fashion show that beautifully showcased floral arrangements, intricately done by over 20 floriculturists and florists hailing from different corners of the globe.



The well-attended events included BE Grand Resort Bohol's own Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the blessing of its new “Bridge” restaurant, and the launch of its Christmas gingerbread castle, all held back-to-back.