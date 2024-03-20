Be Siargao set to rise, bolsters sustainability efforts.

Jacklyn Erwina R. Cotecson / Writer
Siargao Island undeniably lives up to its reputation as the unrivaled “Surfing Capital of the Philippines,” and it's no secret that the island is one of the most breathtaking destinations in the world. Its stunning beauty has captivated the hearts of many, making it an absolute must-visit place. Once you set foot on this paradise, you'll realize that it's not just a destination—it's a feeling.
With the rise of self-care and adventure-seeking individuals, capturing and sharing moments with the world has become a popular means of expression. It's no wonder that Siargao's natural beauty offers a perfect backdrop for this.
However, what truly sets Siargao apart from other beautiful islands are the locals and their exceptional hospitality. Despite the abundance of gorgeous islands in the Philippines and around the world, many visitors to Siargao feel a sense of belonging and comfort due to the warmth and kindness of the locals. The captivating allure of this island in the shape of a heart is simply unquestionable, and visitors from all over the world have confirmed its magnetism time and time again. It's not just a mere figure of speech but a proven fact that the island exudes a magical charm that is hard to miss.
In fact, in 2023, Siargao Island experienced an unprecedented upsurge in tourism, with over half a million visitors, representing almost quintuple the number of tourists from the previous year. With the burgeoning demand for accommodations on the island, it's no surprise that a well-regarded hospitality company, known for its contemporary beach resorts in Mactan Cebu and Panglao Island, has set its sights on this beloved destination.
The construction of the Be Resort Siargao has officially commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony held on March 12, 2024. This project is poised to make a splash and has been making waves since the announcement earlier this year. Anticipated to be fully finished by 2026, or conceivably, it could be concluded before that estimated timeline, Be Resort is set to become the first of its kind in Siargao, offering over 80 rooms in its 5000 sq meter property. This new development will cater to the growing demands of the thriving tourism industry in the area.
The existing Be Resort beachfront accommodations in Mactan Cebu and Panglao Island have already established a name for exceptional service and luxurious experience. Its unparalleled blend of opulence and simplicity perfectly complements Siargao's charm. Soon, tourists and staycationers in this paradise will be able to enjoy the same level of hospitality that both Siargao Island and Be Resort are renowned for. By providing top-notch accommodations, Be Resort Siargao is expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the tourism sector in the region. Its success will undoubtedly benefit the organization while also boosting the local economy.
The recent announcement and groundbreaking event have garnered significant attention towards the development of Siargao island. Though some are worried about the preservation of the island's natural beauty, Grand Benedicto, owner of Be Resort, has pledged his dedication towards sustainable and responsible tourism.
"We will install solar panels to augment our power requirements. Additionally, we will have a graywater line and an STP that will recycle water, ensuring zero discharge. A cistern tank will also be installed to collect rainwater for irrigation purposes. We will implement LED and cost-efficient lighting, inverter A/C units to conserve power, and power-saving devices and systems in the rooms. Double-glazed doors and windows will be incorporated for their heat and sound-blocking properties. As we progress with the construction, there will be further additions, but that's what I can think of right now,"
shared Grand Benedicto.
The developer's dedication to creating a green hotel that preserves the natural resources of Siargao Island is genuinely commendable. This exemplary instance sets a benchmark for others to follow and holds particular significance in light of the projected expansion of the tourism sector on the island. It also highlights the urgency for the government to expedite the development of sufficient sewage treatment plants and sanitary landfill facilities on the island.
Moreover, the development of the three-story establishment is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for the local residents of Siargao Island and the surrounding areas of Surigao del Norte. This is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and offer new job opportunities for people in the region, helping to improve their livelihoods and promote sustainable growth.
Overall, this project has the potential to deliver significant social and economic benefits to the local community while also ensuring that the natural beauty of Siargao Island is protected for future generations to enjoy. (SPONSORED CONTENT)