Be Siargao set to rise, bolsters sustainability efforts.

The construction of the Be Resort Siargao has officially commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony held on March 12, 2024. This project is poised to make a splash and has been making waves since the announcement earlier this year. Anticipated to be fully finished by 2026, or conceivably, it could be concluded before that estimated timeline, Be Resort is set to become the first of its kind in Siargao, offering over 80 rooms in its 5000 sq meter property. This new development will cater to the growing demands of the thriving tourism industry in the area.

The existing Be Resort beachfront accommodations in Mactan Cebu and Panglao Island have already established a name for exceptional service and luxurious experience. Its unparalleled blend of opulence and simplicity perfectly complements Siargao's charm. Soon, tourists and staycationers in this paradise will be able to enjoy the same level of hospitality that both Siargao Island and Be Resort are renowned for. By providing top-notch accommodations, Be Resort Siargao is expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the tourism sector in the region. Its success will undoubtedly benefit the organization while also boosting the local economy.

The recent announcement and groundbreaking event have garnered significant attention towards the development of Siargao island. Though some are worried about the preservation of the island's natural beauty, Grand Benedicto, owner of Be Resort, has pledged his dedication towards sustainable and responsible tourism.