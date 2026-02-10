Beautéverse 2026: The Global Beauty Arena recognizes Cebuana master artist, named Top Master Awardee and Team Leader Master

Beyond her achievements as a practitioner, Alecha is also an expert master trainer who mentors aspiring artists in the SPMU industry. In her training programs, she emphasizes not only advanced techniques but also strict infection control, proper sanitation protocols, hygiene standards, and professional ethics. She believes that technical excellence must always be paired with responsibility and safety to protect both clients and artists.

Excellence with purpose

For Alecha, beauty goes beyond aesthetics; it is about empowerment and meaningful transformation. She sees semi-permanent makeup as a craft that enhances confidence and improves lives.



Her success is rooted in discipline, continuous learning, and a deep commitment to client care. She maintains that true mastery requires skill, integrity, leadership and heart.