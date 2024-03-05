Begin your bai experience with bai Platinum.

Unleash your platinum power. A plethora of exclusive perks and unparalleled privileges for the bai Platinum 2024 is making waves, offering more discounted vouchers for more bai experience.
Your exclusive membership deals and staycation offers start with bai Platinum, an exclusive membership program of bai Hotel Cebu. Enjoy savings on dream staycations, unique culinary experiences, and discounts for bai Platinum Members.
Get your customized membership card, room booklet vouchers, and food and beverage booklet vouchers when you become a member. Other than that, members get exclusive discounts as card members to restaurants, as well as room discounts on the best available room rate when they present their bai Platinum Membership card.
More of these exciting perks await when you avail of the bai Platinum Membership 2024 for only P8,888 for new and renewing members. You can enjoy these amazing exclusives for a year, and all vouchers are transferable. This means you can give these to your parents, friends, and loved ones for any occasion.
To know more about bai Platinum 2024, you can click this link bit.ly/baiPlatFactsheet24 or visit the bai Platinum tab in bai Hotel Cebu’s website. Apply online through bit.ly/baiPlatForm24. For further queries, you may message bai Hotel Cebu’s Facebook or email info@baihotel.com.ph.
bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or message the hotel on Facebook. (SPONSORED CONTENT)