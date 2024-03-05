Begin your bai experience with bai Platinum.

Unleash your platinum power. A plethora of exclusive perks and unparalleled privileges for the bai Platinum 2024 is making waves, offering more discounted vouchers for more bai experience.

Your exclusive membership deals and staycation offers start with bai Platinum, an exclusive membership program of bai Hotel Cebu. Enjoy savings on dream staycations, unique culinary experiences, and discounts for bai Platinum Members.

Get your customized membership card, room booklet vouchers, and food and beverage booklet vouchers when you become a member. Other than that, members get exclusive discounts as card members to restaurants, as well as room discounts on the best available room rate when they present their bai Platinum Membership card.