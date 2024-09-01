Beko champions youth and harmony, supporting the 9th Himig ng Kabataan, Alay kay Don Bosco Choral Competition 2024

, one of the leading European appliance brands, continues to give back to the community by supporting the 9th edition of Himig ng Kabataan, Alay Kay Don Bosco Choral Competition 2024.
The event is one of the longest-running church-based choral competitions in the Philippines and has captivated the audience with the vocal prowess and dedication of participating choir groups from different provinces in the country. It also coincides with the 43rd anniversary of St. John Bosco Parish Church Makati, and serves as a platform to spread devotion to St. John Bosco and create awareness about his life and teachings.
Beko proudly served as the co-presenter for the event, reflecting its dedication to uplift its community, from providing comfort and convenience to Filipino homes to supporting good causes. As part of its commitment, Beko has generously sponsored cash prizes for the competition’s grand winners. Beko engaged the audience with a live demonstration of their espresso machine and coffee maker at their interactive booth. They served over 1,000 cups of coffee and distributed informative flyers showcasing their wide range of home solution offerings.
The Gloria Patri Singers won the Grand Champion title and a cash prize of Php 100,000 and received the Best Song Rendition award. The Inmaculada Concepcion de Malolos Chamber Singers secured the second place with a cash prize of Php 50,000, while The Vennekreds came in third with a cash prize of Php 30,000. The Dominic Savio Youth Choir was recognized with the People's Choice Award.
For the latest news on Beko's initiatives and promotions, follow @bekoph on Facebook and Instagram or go to .