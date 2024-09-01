Beko champions youth and harmony, supporting the 9th Himig ng Kabataan, Alay kay Don Bosco Choral Competition 2024

BEKO , one of the leading European appliance brands, continues to give back to the community by supporting the 9th edition of Himig ng Kabataan, Alay Kay Don Bosco Choral Competition 2024.

The event is one of the longest-running church-based choral competitions in the Philippines and has captivated the audience with the vocal prowess and dedication of participating choir groups from different provinces in the country. It also coincides with the 43rd anniversary of St. John Bosco Parish Church Makati, and serves as a platform to spread devotion to St. John Bosco and create awareness about his life and teachings.