Belmont Hotel Mactan and Savoy Hotel Mactan usher the New Year with GLOW Countdown to 2024 Neon Rave Party

Belmont Hotel Mactan and Savoy Hotel Mactan are bringing together the most electrifying New Year's Eve celebration in Mactan island: GLOW Countdown to 2024 neon rave party.

Experience techno-tribal beats, vibrant lights, burst of colors, and rhythmic music setting a festive mood of Mactan Newtown Beach for an epic New Year’s countdown on December 31, 2023.

Get pumped up with the breathtaking and illuminating performance of FAFC Spectron Dancers and revel the melodious music of Rio band.

Dance the night away to the exciting beats of DJ Leandro Zayco and The Patiqueros.

Great raffle prizes await from Kevlo SkinClinic, Feel Deep Scuba Diving, Boysen, Nuat Thai, Mactan Airline Operators Council, Philippine Airlines, and Megaworld Hotels and Resorts.