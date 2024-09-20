‘BELOVED’: NUSTAR Resort launches inaugural bridal and celebrations fair

The much-awaited bridal show of one of Cebu’s most prestigious hotel address opens at the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center this weekend. Presented by Fili Hotel, “BELOVED” is a grand showcase featuring the hotel’s sought-after ballrooms with a stellar line-up of wedding designers and event planners, from 21 to 22 September.

Visitors will find very useful the remarkable presentations of over 90 leading suppliers, all assembled under one roof: Stylists, event coordinators, jewelers, florists, hair and make-up studios, bridal shops, cake designers and photographers gather to present and inspire visitors with new services and concepts to help plan their dream events.

The show opens with prominent event management personalities sharing their expertise in two lectures, From Ting Hun to Forever by Mary Grace Khu and Wedding Expectations: From Dream to Reality by Rita Neri.

A key highlight is an exclusive fashion show by Francis Libiran, one of the country’s premier designers. Francis presents his glamorous bridal collection in Covenant for the Beloved at 6 PM on Saturday, 21 September.

At BELOVED, the Fili Hotel will launch new banquet packages offering new concepts and great value. Along with introductory offers during the fair, Cassiopeia’s Feast packages will start from P3,000 per person and include a host of exclusive benefits for the host and guests to enjoy.

For a nominal fee, soon-to-wed couples may sample tasting portions of the special banquet menus created by Executive Chef Martin Rebolledo and Executive Pastry Chef Mac Macatangay at 2 p.m. on September 22. The tandem will also present insights on effective menu planning and selection.

The grand finale on September 22 is a premier showcase of formal wear designed for Weddings and Life’s Milestones. A collaboration of ten designers, the show features designer couture for important celebrations created by no less than Cebu’s fashion royalty: Philip Rodriguez, Protacio Empaces, Jun Escario, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, Oscar James and Agustin Pedrano.

“Couples, debutantes or anyone planning a celebration will find in ‘BELOVED’ a truly meaningful event,”said General Manager Roel Constantino. “Beyond showcasing the magnificent ballrooms of the NUSTAR Convention Center, this show provides visitors a valuable networking platform with over 90 quality suppliers, a meeting point of ideas and information that make organizing celebrations a more fulfilling experience.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. on September 21 and 22. For enquiries, visitors may call (032) 888 8282 or send an email to contactus@nustar.com.ph. (PR)