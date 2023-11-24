Benilde emerges as the Grand Champion in vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge.

De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) claimed victory as the Grand Champion in the thrilling vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals held from November 18 to 19, 2023, at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia.

Twelve formidable teams from six universities, namely Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), University of the Philippines Diliman, Jose Rizal University (JRU), National University, DLS-CSB, and De La Salle University, fiercely competed for the coveted title in this adrenaline-packed event.

DLS-CSB dominance in final round

In a final showdown, two powerhouse teams from DLS-CSB - Benilde B1 and Benilde B2 - battled for supremacy.

Benilde B2 emerged victorious with a decisive score of 21-14, securing their place as the Grand Champions with over two minutes remaining on the clock. Benilde B1 claimed the first runner-up position.

The second and third runner-up spots went to LPU Team B and JRU Team Considerate, showcasing the intense competition among the top-tier teams.

Allen Bryant Liwag, a 22-year-old BSBA Export Management student at DLS-CSB and a key member of the Grand Champion team, emphasized the profound impact of the tournament on youth, stating, "Sobrang laki ng impact nito para sa mga kabataan kasi nabibigyan kami ng chance na ma-showcase yung talent namin."

Liwag expressed gratitude, saying, "Unang una, gusto kong magpasalamat kay God sa blessings na binigay niya, sa CSB community, at sa buong vivo team na nag umpisa ng liga nito kasi sobrang dami naming natutunan. Sana marami pang sumunod na ganitong liga."

The 4-member Grand Champion was honored with a trophy, medals, and cutting-edge vivo V29e 5G for their exceptional performance. Meanwhile, the runners up received medals and vivo phones, such as Y27, Y17s, and Y02t.

Heartwarming act of kindness

First runner-up Benilde B1 demonstrated a heartwarming act of kindness. Ralph Vincent Baliquig, a 20-year-old Bachelor of Science Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (BS HRIM) student, shared that their victory was a gift for their teammate, Irele Galas. "Pinlano talaga namin to, nag work talaga kami kasi yung teammate namin, para sa kanya to. Wala siyang phone. Binigay namin sa kanya lahat," he said.

Galas, a 21-year-old Tourism Management student, expressed gratitude for the gesture and praised the vivo Y27 he received, saying, "Ang ganda po ng bagong phone. Ang ganda ng camera niya."

Inspiring messages to fellow youth

The basketball players shared inspiring messages with their fellow youth. Liwag encouraged aspiring basketball players, stating, "Sa mga kabataan na nangangarap na maging basketball player, ituloy niyo lang ang pangarap ninyo. Wala namang hahadlang sa inyo."

Baliquig added, "Sa mga kabataan na katulad ko, huwag lang kayong huminto sa mga pangarap ninyo. Ituloy ninyo lang ang trabaho. Mag workout kayo palagi. Iwas din kayo sa bisyo."

As the official partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge represents a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering growth and enthusiasm for the sport within the country, with a particular focus on engaging and inspiring the youth.

The Grand Finals not only showcased exceptional basketball skills but also highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participating universities.

If you missed the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals, you can watch the livestream video at https://www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines/videos/1003511567543025.

For the latest news and updates, follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok and its official website. (SPONSORED CONTENT)