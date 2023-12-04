BIDA Fiber offers top-tier connectivity for employees working from home

THE PROVINCE of Cebu has been known as one of the most attractive expansion hubs for outsourcing firms in the country. With the availability of a quality workforce, necessary infrastructure, and an investment-friendly environment, it has been a preferred destination for companies looking to expand their operations.

Thus, for call center agents in Cebu like Mitzi Grafia, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, a robust internet connection is a requirement, serving as her bread and butter as an employee seeking opportunities in the BPO industry.

With the industry's pivot to the hybrid working environment, she needed a connectivity solution that would provide unmatched reliability for a price that is best suited to her budget as someone earning a modest income.

At the perfect moment, Converge unveiled its newest postpaid plan BIDA Fiber, which offers a budget-friendly and quality connection that would cater to the needs of budget-conscious customers like her.

"By God's grace, we can get by. I am grateful that we have a livelihood, at the same time, for the excellent connectivity we enjoy through BIDA Fiber powered by Converge," Grafia shared.