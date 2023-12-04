BIDA Fiber offers top-tier connectivity for employees working from home

THE PROVINCE of Cebu has been known as one of the most attractive expansion hubs for outsourcing firms in the country. With the availability of a quality workforce, necessary infrastructure, and an investment-friendly environment, it has been a preferred destination for companies looking to expand their operations.
Thus, for call center agents in Cebu like Mitzi Grafia, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, a robust internet connection is a requirement, serving as her bread and butter as an employee seeking opportunities in the BPO industry.
With the industry's pivot to the hybrid working environment, she needed a connectivity solution that would provide unmatched reliability for a price that is best suited to her budget as someone earning a modest income.
At the perfect moment, Converge unveiled its newest postpaid plan BIDA Fiber, which offers a budget-friendly and quality connection that would cater to the needs of budget-conscious customers like her.
"By God's grace, we can get by. I am grateful that we have a livelihood, at the same time, for the excellent connectivity we enjoy through BIDA Fiber powered by Converge," Grafia shared.
Priced at P888 per month, BIDA Fiber extends fast and reliable connectivity at 35 Mbps, connecting a maximum of six devices. From an unstable and expensive monthly internet plan, Grafia is now subscribed to BIDA Fiber which allows her to connect to customers effortlessly.
It provides unlimited connection that she can depend on throughout the day regardless of time and number of devices connected simultaneously.
“Since switching to BIDA Fiber, I have not experienced any interruptions. I am completely satisfied with the service it delivers," Grafia said.
Offering a more practical option for Filipino households, BIDA Fiber allows employees like Grafia to save more for their family's essential needs.
"Before, I was paying nearly twice the amount, but now I'm only paying P888, which is very affordable and practical for us as ordinary people," she said.
BIDA Fiber not only enhances Mitzi's work efficiency but also enriches her family's leisure time, enabling them to enjoy movies and a wide array of TV series.
"Internet connectivity is crucial for us. There are times when I prefer staying at home with my family while connected to the internet. I am already satisfied with that," Grafia expressed. "I encourage everyone to switch to BIDA Fiber."
Thanks to BIDA Fiber's reliability and affordability, she now experiences superior connection that not only empowers her in her professional endeavors but also fulfills the daily connectivity needs of her family. (SPONSORED CONTENT)