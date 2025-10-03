Binance is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to end its monitoring early

An agreement is on the horizon between Binance and the US Department of Justice (DOJ): According to Bloomberg , negotiations are underway to early terminate the independent monitoring imposed after the plea agreement is concluded in 2023. The plea agreement, accompanied by formal acts and court communications, resulted in compliance obligations and a significant sanctions package, which the DOJ outlined in official documents.

The DOJ says the total penalty adds up to about $4.3 billion, including forfeitures and fines. If the deal is confirmed, it could reshape how exchanges handle compliance and change how cryptocurrencies are monitored in the US, setting clearer limits and rules for how they operate.

Agreement in Negotiations: What is Included in the Framework

According to market sources, Binance is in talks with the US Department of Justice to end its criminal investigation early. In a 2023 plea agreement, the exchange agreed to sanctions and enhanced scrutiny including fines of $4.3 billion, according to Binance, for violations related to anti-money laundering laws and international sanctions. However, the scope of any potential closure remains tied to the commitments made in the plea agreement and the terms that will be formalized in any amendments agreed upon with authorities.

Two Lines of Supervision: Criminal and Civil

Supervision is divided into two paths: criminal and civil. On the criminal side, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has engaged the Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) to review and strengthen AML/KYC controls.

Civil oversight, on the other hand, is imposed by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the U.S. Treasury Department, with Sullivan & Cromwell assigned to a five-year supervisory role.

These two tracks operate under separate mandates and timelines, and do not overlap in decision-making. Current discussions are centered on the possibility of lifting criminal monitoring earlier than planned.

Expected Impact on AML/KYC and Markets

If the DOJ ends its monitoring early, Binance could cut down on operating costs and use those resources to expand. For its AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) systems, the changes will depend on the details of the new deal. Compliance rules may be adjusted, but they won’t disappear.

This could give Binance more flexibility like re-entering markets it once left, making it easier to list new tokens, and simplifying the process for new users. But there’s also a risk: without outside oversight, political pressure could grow, and Binance might face stricter internal checks.

For the market, experts expect some short-term ups and downs in altcoins, while the bigger impact will depend on how much clarity this move brings to crypto regulations in the months ahead.

Relevance for the Philippines Crypto Market

Even though these talks are happening in the US, their impact will likely reach the Philippines, where more people are getting into crypto. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has taken a careful but open approach in regulating exchanges and service providers.

Binance itself has run into challenges in the Philippines, especially with licensing and compliance. If the DOJ ends its monitoring early and Binance shows it can stick to strong compliance on its own, this might affect how BSP and even other Southeast Asian regulators view crypto exchanges.

For Filipino traders and investors, the message is clear: trust and compliance are key for crypto platforms to last. The Philippines already has one of the fastest-growing crypto user bases in Asia, fueled by remittances, play-to-earn communities, and active trading. A stronger, more compliant global exchange system could give local users better services and lower risks in the long run.

Innovation Alongside Compliance

