BingoPlus aces the 15th Mayor Abalos Golf Cup
BingoPlus welcomed players to the course with various banners surrounding the perimeter, as well as special loot bags filled with BingoPlus merchandise like a tote bag and fan. Event goers, usually a mix of political figures, celebrities, and business leaders, were seen using the BingoPlus fan to stave off the morning warmth as they played against each other from as early as 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
BingoPlus will continue to support various forms of entertainment as it partners with all manner of organizations to ensure quality experiences for everyone. In working with Mandaluyong Golf Club, Inc., the brand shows that it understands the value of events that balance between providing enjoyment and supporting different causes. BingoPlus is a brand that wishes to elevate the Filipino people’s experiences, while practicing care and responsibility for the community.
The Mayor Abalos Golf Cup first began as a way to celebrate the birthday of Mandaluyong City Mayor Benhur Abalos, before it evolved into a significant charitable event. The event funds are directed toward the Ciara Marie Foundation, named after one of the mayor’s family members, which supports healthcare and educational initiatives for underprivileged communities and families affected by disasters. Players typically play through a double Peoria format to win prizes like cars and golf carts. (SPONSORED CONTENT)