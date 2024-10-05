BingoPlus aces the 15th Mayor Abalos Golf Cup

BingoPlus welcomed players to the course with various banners surrounding the perimeter, as well as special loot bags filled with BingoPlus merchandise like a tote bag and fan. Event goers, usually a mix of political figures, celebrities, and business leaders, were seen using the BingoPlus fan to stave off the morning warmth as they played against each other from as early as 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

BingoPlus will continue to support various forms of entertainment as it partners with all manner of organizations to ensure quality experiences for everyone. In working with Mandaluyong Golf Club, Inc., the brand shows that it understands the value of events that balance between providing enjoyment and supporting different causes. BingoPlus is a brand that wishes to elevate the Filipino people’s experiences, while practicing care and responsibility for the community.