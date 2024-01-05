BingoPlus Celebrates Filipino Films in MMFF Gabi ng Parangal

BINGOPLUS, the first and only live streaming bingo in the Philippines, supports yet another year of fun and entertainment to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMMF) stage as it joins the annual MMFF Gabi ng Parangal as its Event Presenter last December 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

The MMFF Gabi ng Parangal is an annual awards night organized to celebrate and pay homage to the outstanding Filipino films that provide quality and entertaining year-ender movies. The event was attended by big stars in the movie industry such as Ms. Sharon Cuneta, Mr. Alden Richards, Ms. Miles Ocampo, and BingoPlus’ very own Mr. Piolo Pascual.