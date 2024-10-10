BingoPlus celebrates in Cebu with Cebu Carnival, welcomes Kim Chiu as its newest endorser

The festivities and fanfare were in full swing as BingoPlus, the comprehensive entertainment platform in the country and provider of everyone’s favorite online entertainment, held a one-of-a-kind celebration for Cebuanos with its BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival from July 26 to July 27, 2024. This was the company’s first major brand event outside of Metro Manila, and the Cebuanos were truly in for a treat.

The two-day event celebrated a plethora of milestones for the company, such as the introduction of its latest brand ambassador, Chinita Princess and Cebu’s very own Kim Chiu, a P10 million donation from the BingoPlus Foundation for those affected by Typhoon Carina, and a thrilling grand raffle draw for the Golden Ticket Campaign.

The first day of the carnival was nothing short of a spectacle. Colorful festival dancers swayed and danced to the Sinulog beat, with BingoPlus’ reigning queen, Miss Nueva Ecija Maica Martinez, joining in on the fun.

The second day of the festivities took it up a notch. The first of many events that day started at Gaisano Island Mall in Lapu-Lapu City, where some of the most popular internet stars, including Perlas, Zeke Abellana, and more, came to take part in the celebrations.

The P-pop boy band Yes, My Love, also known as YML, performed a soulful rendition of their latest single “Rhythm,” serenading the ecstatic Cebuano crowd.

The festivities continued at the Skyhall, SM Seaside, where the main event took place. Some of the Philippines’ biggest and brightest stars enthralled the audience.

The boy band VXON delivered an all-out performance during their segment with an original song titled “Kanta ng Tanga.”

The Voice Philippines season two winner, Jason Dy, gave a heartfelt rendition of “Kahit Kailan.” He also performed alongside Miss Cavite 2023 Dia Mate, who showcased some of her original songs such as “Fantasy.” Pop rock royalty Yeng Constantino had the crowd in an absolute frenzy as she sang some of her hit songs like “Chinito,” “Ikaw,” and “Salamat,” showcasing her incredible talent and undeniable stage presence.

Philippine Idol winner Zephanie was also among the roster of performers who delivered a heartfelt performance, showcasing her vocal prowess during her solo acts and vocal show-off with YML. The Female Alphas of Philippine Pop also took center stage as girl group G22 performed several of their original songs like “Banger.”

Some of the most beautiful women in the Philippines graced the event, including Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Miss BingoPlus Universe Maica Martinez, Miss Charm Philippines Cyrille Payumo, and Miss Philippines Eco International Alexie Mae Brooks.

During the event, BingoPlus finally announced its newest endorser, Kim Chiu. The Chinita Princess delivered an exciting performance and expressed her joy in greeting her Cebuano fans. Chiu shared that she was honored to be chosen as the brand’s newest ambassador and was elated to be back home.