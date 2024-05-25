BingoPlus delivers a successful partnership with Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Manalo also shared the importance of the Miss Universe Philippines platform in pursuit of her advocacy for youth empowerment and education.

“It's really important to be Miss Universe Philippines 2024 because this will open so many opportunities for me to work with the purpose that is close to my heart, which is youth empowerment through education of the indigenous people. And I know I can better help them reach a little bit closer to their dreams.”

She also shared her fond memory with BingoPlus, “This was when we went to shoot in Batangas. It was a little bit of a time to get away as a candidate, but you know, to be with my sisters and to shoot with the brand.”

Manalo also described her BingoPlus journey with 3-bingo letters.

“B, beautiful. You know that experience is really, really beautiful. I don't think there's anything else I would ever trade at this moment right now. I, I know I have come a long way through so many things that have happened in my life, and because of that, I can really see how independent I have become to be where I am right now. And O, because I know that this is the opportunity that I am waiting for in my life.”

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up Stacey Gabriel gave advice to the aspiring queens. “Know that you have everything that you need within you to conquer the universe. I believe in you, so I hope you believe in you too.”

Miss Universe 2nd runner-up Maria Ahtisa Manalo added that knowing your purpose is your core to surviving the competition.

“I think you know the purpose of why you are joining a beauty pageant. It is very important for you to know your purpose and the reason why you are doing it. It is very important to know your core so that you'd be able to stick by that and survive the pageant world.”

Manalo ended the interview after expressing her gratitude to BingoPlus and said, “Thank you so much BingoPlus for bringing this opportunity. I know that this will commend me and all of the other ladies here. It doesn't stop here. Thank you so much!”

Miss BingoPlus Universe 2024

BingoPlus ensures a fun-filled and truly entertaining experience for MUPH. This year, BingoPlus awarded the title of Miss Universe BingoPlus 2024, a special title given to the queen with the most online votes an express ticket to the final 20 and a cash prize of Php250,000.00. The title was given to Miss Universe Nueva Ecija Maica Martinez.

In an exclusive interview, Martinez expressed her gratitude after knowing she had won the award. “I am so grateful because, technically, I won the first title tonight, and I'm so proud to be Miss BingoPlus Universe 2024. And I'm so grateful to all who supported me all throughout this year.”

Martinez also recalled her experience with BingoPlus, “My memorable experience with BingoPlus was when we visited the BingoPlus office. I'm so happy because I received so much love and support from my BingoPlus family. We received flowers and messages from them that helped us boost our morale and really pump up our journey to the universe.”

In addition, Martinez described her MUPH journey as inspiring, empowering, and transformational. Her journey with MUPH made her realize that dreaming is limitless, and so we must continue to dream bigger.

She also expressed her gratitude for the support from her hometown and to BingoPlus.

“To my family and friends all around the world, thank you very much! This is not only my success; this is the success of the entire Nueva Ecija.

To BingoPlus, thank you so much for this wonderful title. I can't wait to contribute to the BingoPlus family and, at the same time, to work hand-in-hand, especially with the BingoPlus foundation. Laging panalo at masaya sa BingoPlus! ”

BingoPlus #PurpleLuckPurpleLove and #GandaPlus

The MUPH excitement extended not only to the candidates but also to everyone. BingoPlus launched the #PurpleLuckPurleLove summer campaign, wherein the brand gave away prizes like MUPH VIP tickets, an iPhone 15 Plus, and cash prizes. This is to ensure that, aside from quality and top-tier entertainment, the brand provides everyone with a chance to win prizes that add fun and enjoyment anytime and anywhere.

Along with this, BingoPlus launched the #GandaPlus online campaign, which aimed to provide a platform for queens and fans to express their definition of beauty and purpose, ensuring a diverse and limitless meaning of beauty. Fans were encouraged to share their #GandaPlus stories through video stitching and uploads posted to their social media accounts on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Netizens were also encouraged to mark their #GandaPlus traits on our customized #GandaPlus bingo card. Ten (10) winners of Php 20,000.00 were given away, plus an exclusive dinner with Miss Universe winners.

The success of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is part of BingoPlus’ commitment to the entertainment and leisure industry of the Philippines, embracing all forms of enjoyment that have become important fixtures in Philippine culture. The brand’s partnership with MUPH is an opportunity for it to operate on a level that encompasses a wider range of what “leisure and enjoyment” mean to Filipinos, ensuring the experience is both accessible and memorable. (PR)