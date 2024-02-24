BingoPlus grooves to the festive drumbeats of Iloilo City’s Dinagyang Festival 2024

All events were enjoyed alongside the activities and prizes brought by BingoPlus and GamePlus in Valeria Street. The brand set up booths until January 28 with games and activities like color game, photo booth, and the 3x3 Bingo Rush. To add more fun and entertainment, the brand organized a 2-day variety show in the street, featuring dance and singing competitions and performances from local and mainstream artists and influencers like Tony Labrusca, G22, KD Estrada, Neil Coleta, Jairius Aquino, and more. BingoPlus also distributed a total of P180,000 in prizes for all activities in the street, making the activities more fun. All of this was enjoyed with the distribution of premium festive merchandise throughout the Dinagyang Festival.

Our increasing involvement in local festivals marks a steadfast commitment to enrich local cultures and traditions celebrated generation after generation. Through our unwavering dedication, BingoPlus ensures that such gatherings are enjoyed anytime and anywhere.