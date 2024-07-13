BingoPlus is bringing the carnival feels to town for BP Day Cebu 2024

Get ready for a weekend of fun as BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment platform in the country and provider of your favorite online tongits, bingo, and perya games, prepares to bring BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival to everyone in Cebu City on July 27, 2024.

BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival will be the first major brand event to be held outside of Metro Manila, and BingoPlus will be pulling out all the stops for this celebration to make it memorable for all those involved. Several booths, courtesy of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, DigiPlus, and BingoPlus Foundation, will be set up at the main and side venues as early as July 24, where visitors are free to drop by and bring home merchandise.

On July 26, BingoPlus will set up a BingoPlus Motorcade where its official mascot BingBing, BingoPlus hosts, and a drum and lyre majorette corps will perform while accompanied by motorcycle riders. The brand will also visit its five Cebu branches to engage with the community and invite them to join the BingoPlus Day celebration.

The Cebu Carnival will then finally take place on July 27 with a side and main event, featuring incredible guests to hype up the day.

The side event, happening from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gaisano Mactan Island Mall, features appearances from actor Tony Labrusca, Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo, Miss BingoPlus Universe Maica Martinez, Miss Charm Philippines Cyrille Payumo, Miss Philippines Eco International Alexie Mae Brooks, and Ppop groups YML and 3hSome. Attendees will also be treated to a game segment and possibly win prizes. Additionally, the venue will host a livestream/watch party of the main event starting from 7:00 p.m., following all the performances.

Meanwhile, the main event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will end at 10:00 p.m. at a different location. BingoPlus will stream the main event on the BingoPlus app, Facebook and YouTube accounts. Event goers can expect to see performers Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, Jason Dy, Zephanie, and Dia Mate, Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo, Miss BingoPlus Universe Maica Martinez, Miss Charm Philippines Cyrille Payumo, Miss Philippines Eco International Alexie Mae Brooks, and Ppop groups VXON, G22, and YML.

As an even bigger treat, BingoPlus Day will have the special participation of a spectacular performer on the Cebu Carnival stage—the country’s Chinita Princess, Kim Chiu.

BingoPlus will, moreover, hold a special Golden Tickets campaign from July 15 to 27 as a way to build up the excitement. This 13-day event will give out generous rewards, including the chance to win prizes worth up to 10 million pesos on BingoPlus Day.

The golden ticket features six randomly selected numbers from 1 to 32; certain number combinations can lead to specific prizes. A ticket whose numbers completely match the 6-digit string drawn on BingoPlus Day will receive P10,000,000 per winning ticket. Meanwhile, a ticket with a five-number match can win up to P1,000,000, a 4-number match can win up to P10,000, and a three-number match can win up to P200.

To earn golden tickets, one must first hold a BingoPlus app account. New members will receive one ticket upon registration and another two after their first deposit. Additional tickets can be obtained through a daily deposit of P100, each accumulated bet of 200, and redeeming five points with a maximum of a 20-point redemption per day.

BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival is an event made with BingoPlus’ partners and supporters in mind, with the core goal of extending the brand’s heartfelt gratitude. It is done in partnership with various groups: DigiPlus Interactive Corp., BingoPlus Foundation, BingoPlus Poker, GameZone, TonGits+, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame. The celebration will be produced by Cornerstone Events. (SPONSORED CONTENT)