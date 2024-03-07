BingoPlus Night 2024 marks BingoPlus’ second year of success.

“For this year, we are allocating over a hundred million pesos to create programs for our host communities,” Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc., added on in the same interview session. “We hope that these programs will not only help our communities at present but create a positive and more sustainable impact on their lives.”

The BingoPlus Foundation works based on four pillars: technology education, accessible healthcare, community safety and resiliency, and responsible digitalization. These core values center on improving the quality of life of Filipinos, touching upon different facets.

BingoPlus views reaching its second anniversary as a mark of its ability to bring valuable services to the Filipinos. Its leaders, who toasted to the brand’s success at the beginning of BingoPlus Night 2024, vowed to maintain momentum in making entertainment and leisure more accessible to the people.

To that end, Jasper Vicencio shared, “Our second year is founded on the lessons we learned from our first year, when we were navigating through the business and the effects of the pandemic. BingoPlus was able to grow from all its experiences and become an even more outstanding platform for fun and leisure.”

As the brand enters its third year, BingoPlus will continue to look for ways to improve and grow. It plans to launch a new game app: BingoPlus Poker this year, in-line with its efforts to bring more quality entertainment to Filipinos. The new product features an all-in-one card game where players can enjoy playing, battle against real highly skilled opponents, and earn big rewards with a little bit of luck.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.

BingoPlus extends its gratitude to the BingoPlus Night 2024 sponsors: ArenaPlus, Tongits+, GCash, Maya, Viber, Lazada, Viu TV, Appsflyer, Adspark, Huawei, Shareit, Smart, Oppo, and Entravision. (SPONSORED CONTENT)