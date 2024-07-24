BingoPlus shines at GMA Gala 2024, fostering hope with entertainment and charity

BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online bingo app in the country, celebrated the night of glitz and glam in the most-awaited charitable night with GMA Kapuso Star, the GMA Gala 2024.

The GMA Gala 2024 is an annual gathering of Kapuso personalities that serves as a fund-raising event for the GMA Kapuso Foundation. The foundation has been at the forefront of the Filipino people in providing humanitarian efforts through programs in health, education, and disaster relief, designed to meet the specific needs of Filipinos in need.

As a proud sponsor, DigiPlus President Andy Tsui and AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Rafael Jasper Vicencio joined the sparkling night. They gracefully walked the red carpet with Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, who carried a customized locally-made handbag with BingoPlus Foundation logo painted on it.

In an interview, Manalo shared her feeling walking down the GMA red carpet along with BingoPlus.