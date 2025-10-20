Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Crash Prompts Traders to Look for New Opportunities

One of the biggest liquidation events in the history of cryptocurrencies occurred on Saturday, when the price of bitcoin dropped 7.1%. Bitcoin has lost all of its gains from earlier in October, and it is now trading at over $112,400.

The sharp decline has served as a reminder to investors of the erratic nature of market sentiment, particularly during what is often a robust month for digital assets. Researchers caution that while the majority of Bitcoin price forecasts still indicate a medium-term recovery, the upward trend might not materialize as quickly as anticipated.

The ongoing unpredictability of the global economy, the enormous leverage of traders, and the growing competition from highly performing cryptocurrencies could all obstruct development. It's important to note that interest in Bitcoin-based businesses has increased as volatility has increased.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale, a project that is creating a Bitcoin Layer 2 network to address the blockchain's long-standing scaling issues, such low transaction rates and high network fees, has drawn more attention from traders over the past day.

The question of whether Bitcoin can regain its footing and whether innovations like Bitcoin Hyper's Layer 2 solution may assist shape its next growth cycle persist as the market adapts to this new time of uncertainty.

Bitcoin Bounces Back: Analysts See $120K Resistance as the Next Target

After a sharp drop that wiped out $19.3 billion in leveraged positions from the crypto market within 24 hours, Bitcoin has found support at a price of around $112,000.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes the recent crash is over, writing: "The biggest liquidation crash in history. COVID-19 was the bottom of the previous cycle. This is the bottom of the current cycle."

Meanwhile, Crypto Damus noted that "BTC is still forming a bullish higher low on a daily basis," with the current level around $112,000 well above the September lows. He speculates that this "could be a massive orchestrated shakeout to wipe out leveraged long positions before the last rally."

Its chart shows a resistance level of $120,000 in terms of price objectives, which is probably the first really intriguing point. If Bitcoin breaks above this level, traders will be more willing to take risks, which might boost market liquidity and drive the price of BTC to record highs.

The market is still quite anxious and apprehensive, though, as evidenced by CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index, which dropped 19 points from "greed" to "fear" in a single day. It may take some time for market sentiment to stabilize after such a sharp shift, so Bitcoin may consolidate or progressively rise back to $120,000.

But even as prices plummeted, traders invested heavily in the new presale token, Bitcoin Hyper. The project's fixed and discounted presale price appears to be attracting investors seeking a safe haven from market-wide volatility.

Whales Flock to Bitcoin Hyper as Presale Surges Past $23 Million

Despite the turbulence shaking the wider crypto market, Bitcoin Hyper’s presale has emerged as a rare bright spot. The project has now surpassed $23 million in presale funds, signaling strong investor confidence even amid one of Bitcoin’s steepest corrections this year.