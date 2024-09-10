Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp continues to rise with first time win at the Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards 2024, is set to represent PH in Thailand this December

Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp, a homegrown developer in the Philippines established in 2021, has made another milestone by winning the prestigious "Best Housing Architecture Design" award at the 2024 Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards. The award is a testament to the company's commitment to eco-innovation, sustainability, and design excellence in the housing sector in Cebu.
The Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards 2024 is a prestigious award giving body in the real estate industry that recognizes outstanding property developments in the Philippines and Asia. The awards ceremony was held recently at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, where Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp was awarded for the Best Housing Architecture Design in the housing category.
The award-winning project is Alexa Heights, a residential development located in Cebu City and Toledo City. The project features Muji Inspired Design Architecture and Ikigai Japanese Living, designed with the latest Eco-Innovative technologies and sustainable materials. The development is designed to provide a comfortable and secure living environment for its residents.
Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp. Representatives headed by its chairman and chief executive oficer, Alex A. Mabaquiao Jr., MBA , Bluerise Board of Director and Bogo City Councilor, Hon. Luis Asierto , vice president for Business Development, Adonis A Gerodias, vice president for Marketing, Zarah Louise D. Arnado, and Product Innovation Manager, Ar. Jeraldine Amoy was present during the event and accepted the recognition.
"We are thrilled to receive this award, and would like to thank Property Guru for the recognition. Indeed, this is our first Property Guru Recognition and achievement and we value and cherish this moment as we are about to rise continually and continue to bring in Eco-Innovation in Cebu, Philippines,"
said Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp President during his acceptance speech.
Bluerise remains true to its mission in providing better communities that are built innovatively with love, passion, commitment, and integrity to the Cebuanos and Filipinos through their on-going projects in Cebu City, Toledo City, Bogo City, San Remigio, Cebu and Medellin, Cebu. Rise with Innovation, Quality Above All! (SPONSORED CONTENT)