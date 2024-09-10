Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp continues to rise with first time win at the Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards 2024, is set to represent PH in Thailand this December

Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp, a homegrown developer in the Philippines established in 2021, has made another milestone by winning the prestigious "Best Housing Architecture Design" award at the 2024 Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards. The award is a testament to the company's commitment to eco-innovation, sustainability, and design excellence in the housing sector in Cebu.

The Property Guru Philippines Asia Property Awards 2024 is a prestigious award giving body in the real estate industry that recognizes outstanding property developments in the Philippines and Asia. The awards ceremony was held recently at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, where Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp was awarded for the Best Housing Architecture Design in the housing category.