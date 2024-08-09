Bluerise Holdings recognize top achievers at mid-year gala

BlueRise Holdings Ent. Corp., a real estate developer, celebrated the achievements of its top performers at a mid-year recognition gala held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on August 2, 2024. The event was a grand affair, highlighting the company's dedication to excellence and recognizing the hard work and dedication of its employees.

The gala featured inspiring speeches from several key leaders within the company. Chairman and chief executive officer Alex Mabaquiao Jr., vice president for marketing Zarah Louise D. Arnado, corporate secretary Atty. Charisse Piramide, and vice president for Finance Carlito C. Jalapit each took the stage to commend the outstanding contributions of their colleagues. Their speeches focused on the values of perseverance, innovation, and teamwork that drive BlueRise Holdings forward.