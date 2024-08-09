Bluerise Holdings recognize top achievers at mid-year gala

BlueRise Holdings Ent. Corp., a real estate developer, celebrated the achievements of its top performers at a mid-year recognition gala held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on August 2, 2024. The event was a grand affair, highlighting the company's dedication to excellence and recognizing the hard work and dedication of its employees.
The gala featured inspiring speeches from several key leaders within the company. Chairman and chief executive officer Alex Mabaquiao Jr., vice president for marketing Zarah Louise D. Arnado, corporate secretary Atty. Charisse Piramide, and vice president for Finance Carlito C. Jalapit each took the stage to commend the outstanding contributions of their colleagues. Their speeches focused on the values of perseverance, innovation, and teamwork that drive BlueRise Holdings forward.
The event was graced by the presence of guest of honor Atty. Christian Fernandez, the legal head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. Atty. Fernandez delivered a motivational address, highlighting the importance of sustainable urban development and the role of real estate professionals in shaping the future of our cities.
During the recognition segment of the gala, BlueRise Holdings honored its top achievers, including the top rank-and-file employees, top salespersons, and top rising managers. These individuals were recognized for their exceptional performance, dedication, and contribution to the company's success.
In addition to celebrating individual achievements, BlueRise Holdings took the opportunity to announce several upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the province’s urban landscape. These projects show the company's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community development. The new initiatives reflect BlueRise Holdings' vision of creating vibrant, livable spaces that cater to the needs of modern urban dwellers.
The mid-year recognition gala was a celebration of past achievements and a glimpse into the future of BlueRise Holdings. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company is poised to continue making significant contributions to urban development and improving the quality of life for communities across the region. (SPONSORED CONTENT)