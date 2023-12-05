BoholDoc leads the way in healthcare excellence.

Bohol Doctors Hospital took another significant stride in its healthcare excellence by hosting a free medical mission and consultation, exemplifying its continuous engagement in the Bohol community last November 11, 2023.

The mission showcased BoholDoc's dedication to reaching beyond its walls, extending a healing touch to the people, and showing the values of care and compassionate community service to provide crucial medical services to the residents of Bohol.

"We always have the heart to show compassion and care for all Boholanos, ensuring that every member in the community has access to high-quality services," Dr. Marites Lechago, BoholDoc Hospital Medical Director, explained.

The free medical mission served as a tangible expression of the hospital's dedication to the health and welfare of the Boholano people.