BoholDoc leads the way in healthcare excellence.

Bohol Doctors Hospital took another significant stride in its healthcare excellence by hosting a free medical mission and consultation, exemplifying its continuous engagement in the Bohol community last November 11, 2023.
The mission showcased BoholDoc's dedication to reaching beyond its walls, extending a healing touch to the people, and showing the values of care and compassionate community service to provide crucial medical services to the residents of Bohol.
"We always have the heart to show compassion and care for all Boholanos, ensuring that every member in the community has access to high-quality services," Dr. Marites Lechago, BoholDoc Hospital Medical Director, explained.
The free medical mission served as a tangible expression of the hospital's dedication to the health and welfare of the Boholano people.
CebuDoc Group continues its promise to bring healthcare services closer to the province of Bohol, ensuring that the best possible care is provided by initiating free medical services with a mission from the remote areas in coordination with the localities.
One grateful patient living from far barangay shared, "Nalipay gyud ko kay sama aning pobre ra mi, wala mi ikabayad sa mga mahal-mahal na clinic. Kani kay naay libreng serbisyo diri sa BoholDoc, kani kay nalipay gyud mi nga naa ni siya.”
As part of the initiatives, BoholDoc delivered an educational presentation to patients in the waiting area. In addition, prescribed medications and vitamins were distributed at no cost, reinforcing the hospital's commitment and mission to serve.
For the years to come, BoholDoc continues to provide the best possible care for patients as it has officially attained Level 1 accreditation from the Department of Health, solidifying its status as a licensed private hospital in the province of Bohol.
BoholDoc remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the Boholanos with accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare services, a pledge to continue this November 18 and December 9, 2023 to foster a healthier and more resilient community for all. (SPONSORED CONTENT)