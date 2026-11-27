Bo’s Coffee embraces the spirit of a traditional Filipino Christmas with a festive “Paskong Pinoy” celebration, illuminating its Capitol branch and marking the start of the holiday season as it celebrates 30 years of sharing stories over coffee.
On November 20, 2026, Bo’s Coffee hosted Salu-Salo, an intimate Christmas gathering and Noche Buena preview for its partners, guests, and loyal customers.
It brings the familiar flavors and traditions of a Filipino Christmas to its holiday offerings, celebrating the season of togetherness, generosity, and shared experiences through its 2026 Paskong Pinoy Collection.
Inspired by the Filipino Noche Buena table and the customs that make the holidays special, the homegrown coffee brand introduces a selection of festive beverages, desserts, and gifting experiences that capture the spirit of Christmas.
Bringing the spirit of its Paskong Pinoy celebration beyond the café menu, Bo’s Coffee hosted Salu-Salo, a gathering inspired by the Filipino tradition of sharing food and creating meaningful moments around the table.
After its November 13 gathering at Bo’s Coffee Glorietta 5 in Metro Manila, the celebration continued at the Capitol branch in Cebu, where everyone gathered for an afternoon of food, games, and gift-giving.
Taking inspiration from Filipino family reunions, the gathering featured food served on platters for guests to share, alongside conversations and traditional parlor games that brought out the playful spirit of the season. The festivities reflected the familiar experience of a Filipino Christmas gathering, where good food, laughter, and companionship take center stage.
The Cebu gathering carried particular significance for the homegrown brand, as it returned to the city where Bo’s Coffee first opened its doors in 1996. This year also saw the unveiling of its refreshed first store at Ayala Center Cebu, featuring renovated interiors while retaining its original location.
A taste of Noche Buena
Taking inspiration from one of the season’s most recognizable staples, Bo’s Coffee reimagines queso de bola through its holiday beverage lineup. The Queso de Bola Series features the Hot Queso de Bola Americano and Iced Keso Latte, bringing together the familiar savory flavor of cheese and coffee. For non-coffee drinkers, the Ube Keso Freeze offers another way to enjoy the festive combination.
Complementing the beverages is the Noche Buena Table, a selection of desserts inspired by Filipino holiday favorites. Returning to the menu is the Bibingka Cheesecake, which combines the creamy texture of cheesecake with the familiar notes of salted egg. The Mini Bibingka also comes in Classic Salted Egg and Yema varieties.
Rounding out the selection are the Cacao Velvet Cheesecake and Tablea Mousse Cake, drawing inspiration from the rich chocolate flavors associated with Filipino celebrations. The Tablea Mousse Cake is also available for pre-order at Bo’s Coffee stores.
Beyond its holiday menu, Bo’s Coffee brings another familiar Christmas tradition into its stores through Palaro sa Pasko, an activity that allows customers to pick aguinaldo envelopes for a chance to win prizes.
The brand also offers holiday gifting bundles featuring coffee, merchandise, and other selections from its collection, giving customers thoughtful options to share with family, friends, colleagues, and fellow coffee enthusiasts.
As Bo’s Coffee celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, its Paskong Pinoy collection reflects the brand's continuing connection to Filipino culture, local flavors, and the communities that have been part of its journey.
At the heart of the celebration is kapwa — the shared sense of connection that brings people together through familiar traditions, meals, and the simple act of giving. Through its holiday offerings and Salu-Salo gatherings, Bo’s Coffee celebrates the Filipino spirit of salu-salo, reminding everyone that the best part of Christmas is not simply what is on the table, but the people gathered around it.
The 2026 Paskong Pinoy Collection is available at Bo’s Coffee stores nationwide. For more information and updates, visit Bo’s Coffee on Facebook and Instagram at @boscoffee. (Sponsored Content)