Bo’s Coffee embraces the spirit of a traditional Filipino Christmas with a festive “Paskong Pinoy” celebration, illuminating its Capitol branch and marking the start of the holiday season as it celebrates 30 years of sharing stories over coffee.

On November 20, 2026, Bo’s Coffee hosted Salu-Salo, an intimate Christmas gathering and Noche Buena preview for its partners, guests, and loyal customers.

It brings the familiar flavors and traditions of a Filipino Christmas to its holiday offerings, celebrating the season of togetherness, generosity, and shared experiences through its 2026 Paskong Pinoy Collection.

Inspired by the Filipino Noche Buena table and the customs that make the holidays special, the homegrown coffee brand introduces a selection of festive beverages, desserts, and gifting experiences that capture the spirit of Christmas.

A Christmas gathering in Cebu