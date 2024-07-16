Boy Zugba launches new menu items after a decade

This July, the rollout for the anticipated Boy Zugba's new menu starts at its IT Park branch with a few carefully curated choices on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

“Boy Zugba has always been about picking the best regional dishes and showing them off to the rest of the country,” said Chef Nerick Fuentes, himself a newcomer to the nine-year-old casual dining restaurant with roots in Cagayan de Oro.

Having joined only in August of 2023, he has been on a mission to shake things up in this very bisdak of dining institutions. “I presented more than a hundred dishes, almost every single one got approved with no redos,” he shared.

“The rest will be revealed monthly and will be cascaded to the other branches in Ayala and SM City Cebu by phases, so everyone should look forward to something new every month.”