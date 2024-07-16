Boy Zugba launches new menu items after a decade

This July, the rollout for the anticipated Boy Zugba's new menu starts at its IT Park branch with a few carefully curated choices on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
“Boy Zugba has always been about picking the best regional dishes and showing them off to the rest of the country,” said Chef Nerick Fuentes, himself a newcomer to the nine-year-old casual dining restaurant with roots in Cagayan de Oro.
Having joined only in August of 2023, he has been on a mission to shake things up in this very bisdak of dining institutions. “I presented more than a hundred dishes, almost every single one got approved with no redos,” he shared.
“The rest will be revealed monthly and will be cascaded to the other branches in Ayala and SM City Cebu by phases, so everyone should look forward to something new every month.”
Here is a quick rundown on some of the new dishes Boy Zugba is set to launch for the first time in almost a decade:
A staple of Maranao cooking, this dry curry dish is made traditionally from beef brisket. Buy Zugba's version uses beef shank, complete with bone and marrow. It’s akin to pochero but given the Maranao treatment.
Usa ka bandi-hado of the usual suspects: Chilean mussels, crabs, shrimps, tangigue and squid, drenched in sinfully good crab fat!
Escabeche nga isda, with the fried fish drizzled in sweet and sour sauce, but presented in an interesting manner.
MEAT ME @ DA SEA
All the Boy Zugba favorites in one go? Why not! Sinugbang nukos, calamares, seafood kinilaw, pork barbecue, chicken inasal, liempo, cheezy chorizo, crispy kangkong, itlog maalat and kropek.
“It’s also a mix of cooking techniques from frying, grilling, boiling, to brining,” said Chef Nerick.
Just like nachos, Boy Zugba uses kiping/burikit(crispy cassava chips) instead of the usual corn chips, and top it with sisig, lettuce and native salsa from our homemade atchara that uses coconut vinegar.
Two kinds of garlicky kangkong: adobong kangkong but served in a sizzling plate, topped with crispy kangkong!
A re-imagination of the Visayan binignit (tabirak in Northern Mindanao and ginataan in Tagalog), served on a sizzling plate. “The heat renders it and leaves it stickier.”
Turron, but make it colorful. It’s Nangka/langka (jackfruit) with saging (banana) in lumpia wrapper and fried but with served with mango jam, ube jalaya, peanut sauce and pineapple jam.” This turon dish a colorful burst for the eyes and the palate!
A leche flan crème brulee with burnt sugar on top.
Instead of plain ice, Boy Zugba uses actual buko juice as flavored shaved ice, so the flavor is more intense!
Imbitado ang tanan sa atong new menu launching, magkita kita ta sa Boy Zugba IT Park! For more information, please contact "Dan" at (0977) 847 2506. (PR)