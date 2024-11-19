BRIGILAV Modern Cabinetry: Your newest modular cabinet customization solutions provider in Cebu

BRIGILAV has opened its doors to Cebu and has recently launched the opening of its showroom. SNT Design Center is the parent company that has been operating since 2015 and is based in Surigao City and this 2024, it is expanding its horizons on the Queen City of the South. BRIGILAV is eager to enter the robust developments of the design and architecture scene in Cebu with its expertise in fabricating modular cabinets of luxurious designs.
BRIGILAV has a total of three showrooms–Surigao City, Butuan City and the newly launched one in Cebu City. It offers modular cabinetry solutions for every type of space with the integration of boards imported from Europe and leverages in providing a contemporary and minimalist approach to every design that is its signature touch.
BRIGALIV also makes use of European mechanisms named Blum, the world’s leading hardware, and European state-of-the-art machines, appliances, accessories and edging. Every space with modular cabinets is designed and equipped with mechanisms to ensure the convenience of its end users achieving dynamic space in the flow of motion that typically transpires in every specific space. BRIGILAV provides a holistic approach in conceptualizing every design taking into account the lifestyle of every client and that every detail is functional and tailored to their needs.
The founder of BRIGILAV is thrilled to be opening in Cebu given the range of possible prospects with a very good potential to contribute to their growth. With the impressive economic escalation in the province, BRIGILAV is eager to offer its modular cabinetry services in every region of the Visayas as well. (SPONSORED CONTENT)