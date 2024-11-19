BRIGILAV Modern Cabinetry: Your newest modular cabinet customization solutions provider in Cebu

BRIGILAV has a total of three showrooms–Surigao City, Butuan City and the newly launched one in Cebu City. It offers modular cabinetry solutions for every type of space with the integration of boards imported from Europe and leverages in providing a contemporary and minimalist approach to every design that is its signature touch.

BRIGALIV also makes use of European mechanisms named Blum, the world’s leading hardware, and European state-of-the-art machines, appliances, accessories and edging. Every space with modular cabinets is designed and equipped with mechanisms to ensure the convenience of its end users achieving dynamic space in the flow of motion that typically transpires in every specific space. BRIGILAV provides a holistic approach in conceptualizing every design taking into account the lifestyle of every client and that every detail is functional and tailored to their needs.