Building brighter futures

Secante Bag-o Elementary School recently received a boost to its facilities and learning resources through the support of ML Cares, MLhuillier’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. A newly constructed school stage and a set of essential learning materials were provided to help create a more engaging and functional environment for students and teachers alike.
The school has long faced challenges due to limited facilities, which have affected assemblies, programs and extracurricular activities. Recognizing the importance of a safe and inclusive space for learning and community engagement, the school welcomed the support to improve its infrastructure.
A turnover activity was held, led by M Lhuillier representatives, including Regional Manager Joufel Ege and OPEC President Allyssa Niña Buot, along with Area Managers, Regional Trainers, and OPEC Lakbai Officers. The new stage will serve as a venue for school programs, meetings, and performances, providing students with opportunities to showcase their talents and participate in organized activities.
In addition to the stage, the school also received school supplies such as notebooks, bags, towels, ballpens, and computer sets. These resources aim to support students in their daily learning and help foster motivation and continued engagement in their studies.
This initiative reflects M Lhuillier’s commitment to advancing education and community development, delivering sustainable and positive outcomes for learners and the communities it serves.
