Building brighter futures

A turnover activity was held, led by M Lhuillier representatives, including Regional Manager Joufel Ege and OPEC President Allyssa Niña Buot, along with Area Managers, Regional Trainers, and OPEC Lakbai Officers. The new stage will serve as a venue for school programs, meetings, and performances, providing students with opportunities to showcase their talents and participate in organized activities.

In addition to the stage, the school also received school supplies such as notebooks, bags, towels, ballpens, and computer sets. These resources aim to support students in their daily learning and help foster motivation and continued engagement in their studies.

This initiative reflects M Lhuillier’s commitment to advancing education and community development, delivering sustainable and positive outcomes for learners and the communities it serves.