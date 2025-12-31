Building on Success: TCL’s All-Category Growth Powers Forward into 2026

TCL, the Philippines' No. 1 Panel TV brand and a global leader in both TV and air conditioner sales, delivered an extraordinary performance throughout 2025. This achievement is a significant feat, solidifying the brand's leadership and competitive dominance in the market.

Celebrating a 25-year legacy, TCL has been instrumental in integrating technological progress into the Filipino lifestyle. The brand offers solutions tailored to Filipino consumers, from TVs that deliver immersive viewing experiences to energy-efficient washing machines that make laundry effortless to smart AC units that keep homes comfortably cool in the tropical heat. This commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries has successfully made more intuitive, efficient, and powerful technologies readily accessible to families across the country.

This success is built on deep trust from loyal customers who have fully invested in the TCL ecosystem. This widespread loyalty is a direct result of the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering premium quality, continuous innovation, and reliable after-sales support, proving that sustained consumer confidence is the ultimate driver of market supremacy.

“We are immensely pleased to have secured this significant achievement and market recognition. 2025 has been an overwhelmingly rewarding and successful year for TCL. We are now strategically focused and look forward to building on this momentum with even more exciting milestones in the coming year,” said Peter Chen, TCL Philippines CEO.

Leading the Future of Television

As the Philippines' undisputed No. 1 panel TV brand for two consecutive years, TCL maintains a leadership position that underscores a critical strategy: continuous, aggressive innovation coupled with a commitment to market accessibility.​

“We aim to deliver an elevated home entertainment experience through superior picture quality, outstanding sound quality, and seamless overall performance. The shift in consumer demand toward premium TV categories such as QLED and Mini LED is driven by technological advancements, lifestyle changes, and greater market accessibility. It indicates that consumers are no longer satisfied with standard LED performance and are actively seeking a superior viewing experience,” said Charlie Huang, Deputy Product Director of Brownline at TCL.