Building on Success: TCL’s All-Category Growth Powers Forward into 2026

TCL, the Philippines' No. 1 Panel TV brand and a global leader in both TV and air conditioner sales, delivered an extraordinary performance throughout 2025. This achievement is a significant feat, solidifying the brand's leadership and competitive dominance in the market.
Celebrating a 25-year legacy, TCL has been instrumental in integrating technological progress into the Filipino lifestyle. The brand offers solutions tailored to Filipino consumers, from TVs that deliver immersive viewing experiences to energy-efficient washing machines that make laundry effortless to smart AC units that keep homes comfortably cool in the tropical heat. This commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries has successfully made more intuitive, efficient, and powerful technologies readily accessible to families across the country.
This success is built on deep trust from loyal customers who have fully invested in the TCL ecosystem. This widespread loyalty is a direct result of the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering premium quality, continuous innovation, and reliable after-sales support, proving that sustained consumer confidence is the ultimate driver of market supremacy.
“We are immensely pleased to have secured this significant achievement and market recognition. 2025 has been an overwhelmingly rewarding and successful year for TCL. We are now strategically focused and look forward to building on this momentum with even more exciting milestones in the coming year,” said Peter Chen, TCL Philippines CEO.
As the Philippines' undisputed No. 1 panel TV brand for two consecutive years, TCL maintains a leadership position that underscores a critical strategy: continuous, aggressive innovation coupled with a commitment to market accessibility.
“We aim to deliver an elevated home entertainment experience through superior picture quality, outstanding sound quality, and seamless overall performance. The shift in consumer demand toward premium TV categories such as QLED and Mini LED is driven by technological advancements, lifestyle changes, and greater market accessibility. It indicates that consumers are no longer satisfied with standard LED performance and are actively seeking a superior viewing experience,” said Charlie Huang, Deputy Product Director of Brownline at TCL.
TCL is advancing its 2030 TV vision and continues to push the boundaries of display technology. The core objective is to make premium, large-screen viewing experiences accessible to the mass market.
He stated, “TCL aims to be the reliable partner for every Filipino home, delivering smart appliances that simplify and enhance daily life. This commitment is underpinned by the continuous establishment of QD-Mini LED as the core technology, ensuring industry-leading extreme brightness, superior contrast, and vibrant color accuracy for high-end streaming and gaming.
Marking a key strategic shift, TCL Philippines is expanding its residential air conditioning success into the commercial HVAC sector. The brand aims to aggressively compete with established players by focusing on cutting-edge technology, attractive pricing, and comprehensive project support.
Bert Cheung, Deputy Director of Air Solution and B2B Business, outlined TCL Philippines’ roadmap to enter the commercial market without sacrificing its strong trajectory in residential innovation.
“As we expand our market coverage from Residential to Commercial applications, we highlight our TMV6 VRF System, with its key features boasting flexibility and reliability of the products, the hero products of our Residential lineup, featuring our T-AI technology for highly efficient and cost-effective requirements. Our strengthened portfolio brings confidence to the partnerships we are working with, from major developers up to key organizations and consultants in the industry,” he said.
Bert continued, “Being focused on distribution in the past, we are now shifting our business model into an HVAC company to be able to work with projects on a larger scale. We will continuously build a team of professionals to grow the commercial side of our business, for us to be able to be at par with the current market leaders in this segment.”
The introduction of the TCL Super Drum C682 washing machine marks a strategic pivot in TCL’s smart home journey. This product embodies the brand’s new focus on technological mastery and superior engineering, aiming to provide high-quality, seamless consumer experiences.
As Senior Product Manager Eric Li noted, the C682 is an 'anchor product' designed to 'recalibrate the consumer's perception' of TCL, establishing it as a premium, high-durability, and high-technology innovator rather than a value-driven manufacturer.
“Our Washing Machine business in the Philippines is projecting strong momentum, with an estimated 30% revenue growth in 2025. We are fully committed to this market, and will continue to enhance both our products and customer service aggressively.”
The Super Drum C682 signifies a significant step forward, leveraging its unique 540mm drum, intelligent sensing, and smart control to meet the demands of contemporary homes. Crucially, the C682 functions as a strategic flagship, driving TCL’s brand repositioning as a premium, high-technology leader in the Philippines.
Overall, TCL's 2026 strategy includes the launch of significant technological innovations that extend well beyond expected product updates. Soon, the Whitelines category will be undergoing a major refresh, introducing an all-new design and model lineup for TCL Refrigerators.
In addition, TCL is prioritizing substantial improvements in its customer post-purchase service and support.
Eric adds, “TCL recognizes that a superior customer journey—from purchase through a decade of use—is essential for transforming initial sales into long-term brand loyalty. By 2026, TCL's enhancements to customer service, post-purchase support, and warranty offerings will be driven by data gathered in the current year, focusing on speed, accessibility, and proactive ownership.”
Log on to for more information. (PR)