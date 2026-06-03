BYD Cebu introduces the all-electric BYD Sealion 7 Performance SVU

Reservations for the BYD Sealion 7 remain open through BYD Cebu North, BYD Cebu Central, BYD Ayala Center Cebu, BYD Cebu IL Corso and BYD Cebu Plaza Margarita.

Powerful and versatile performance

Built as an all-wheel-drive SUV, the BYD Sealion 7 delivers outstanding power and responsiveness. Producing up to 530 Ps and 690 Nm of torque, it stands among the most capable vehicles in its category.

Its 82.6 kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 542 kilometers, making it suitable for long-distance travel across Cebu and beyond. The vehicle supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 30 percent to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes. Using AC charging, it can be replenished from 15 percent to full charge in around 16 hours.

The Sealion 7 is also equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, enabling the vehicle to power electronic devices, appliances, and outdoor equipment when needed.

Dynamic exterior design

The BYD Sealion 7 combines sporty styling with aerodynamic efficiency. Its streamlined profile is complemented by a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, a power tailgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, and full LED lighting for the headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights.

Customers can choose from four exterior finishes: Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Deep Sea Blue and Shark Grey.

Premium Comfort and Convenience

Inside the cabin, the Sealion 7 is designed to maximize comfort and functionality. Premium leather upholstery covers all five seats, while the driver's seat features eight-way power adjustment, memory settings, and an integrated leg rest.