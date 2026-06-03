BYD Cebu introduces the all-electric BYD Sealion 7 Performance SVU

BYD Cebu Group continues to expand its new energy vehicle lineup with the launch of the all-new BYD Sealion 7 on May 29, 2026, at the BYD Cebu Il Corso showroom.
Positioned as a new standard in the performance SUV segment, the BYD Sealion 7 is a fully electric five-seater powered by BYD’s acclaimed Blade Battery technology. It offers an impressive driving range of up to 542 kilometers and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
The Sealion 7 first made its Philippine debut during the 2026 Manila International Auto Show, where it immediately generated interest among EV enthusiasts. Following the opening of reservations in Cebu, the model was officially introduced nationwide during the BYD Tech Tour at Glorietta 4 Activity Center.
To celebrate the local launch, BYD Cebu hosted an evening centered on innovation, mobility, and future-forward journeys. Co-presenter OneRoot Hospitality raffled an overnight stay for two at Club Serena Resort in Moalboal among customers who reserved the vehicle, while the Y101 FM Rhythm Crew’s Friday Gold Rush provided entertainment throughout the event.
The launch also paid tribute to respected businessman, author and automotive enthusiast Bunny Pages, one of Cebu’s pioneering electric vehicle adopters. His journey with BYD began with the BYD Han before the brand’s official launch in Cebu and later expanded to include the Tang, Sealion 6 DM-i, and Seagull models for both personal and business use. Upon learning about the Sealion 7, he became one of the first customers to place a reservation.
Reservations for the BYD Sealion 7 remain open through BYD Cebu North, BYD Cebu Central, BYD Ayala Center Cebu, BYD Cebu IL Corso and BYD Cebu Plaza Margarita.
Built as an all-wheel-drive SUV, the BYD Sealion 7 delivers outstanding power and responsiveness. Producing up to 530 Ps and 690 Nm of torque, it stands among the most capable vehicles in its category.
Its 82.6 kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 542 kilometers, making it suitable for long-distance travel across Cebu and beyond. The vehicle supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 30 percent to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes. Using AC charging, it can be replenished from 15 percent to full charge in around 16 hours.
The Sealion 7 is also equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, enabling the vehicle to power electronic devices, appliances, and outdoor equipment when needed.
The BYD Sealion 7 combines sporty styling with aerodynamic efficiency. Its streamlined profile is complemented by a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, a power tailgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, and full LED lighting for the headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights.
Customers can choose from four exterior finishes: Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Deep Sea Blue and Shark Grey.
Inside the cabin, the Sealion 7 is designed to maximize comfort and functionality. Premium leather upholstery covers all five seats, while the driver's seat features eight-way power adjustment, memory settings, and an integrated leg rest.
Front occupants benefit from ventilated seats, while the rear seats offer a flexible 60/40 split-folding configuration to accommodate varying cargo needs.
Convenience features include dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, wireless smartphone charging, USB-A and USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Dynamic Ambient Lighting further enhances the cabin atmosphere, adding a refined and modern touch to the interior.
Safety remains a key highlight of the BYD Sealion 7. Standard features include eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera system and front and rear parking sensors.
The vehicle is also equipped with an extensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Child Presence Detection, Traction Control System, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, and Hill Hold Control.
Complementing the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is a Head-Up Display that projects essential driving information directly into the driver's field of view.
The Sealion 7 is also the first vehicle in BYD Philippines’ lineup to feature a Driver Fatigue Monitoring System. Using a dedicated camera, the system monitors signs of drowsiness or reduced driver attention and issues alerts when necessary. (SPONSORED CONTENT)