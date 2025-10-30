BYD Cebu unveils luxurious eMAX 9 DM-i

BYD Cebu officially introduced its latest innovation in premium mobility, the BYD eMAX 9 DM-i on October 24, 2025, at BYD Cebu Central, J. De Veyra Street, Cebu City. A highlight for car enthusiasts and families alike, the launch marked a new era of luxury, power and sustainability on Philippine roads.

Designed for those who expect more from every journey, the eMAX 9 DM-i seamlessly merges the quiet sophistication of electric driving with the long-distance confidence of over 1,000 kilometers of combined range, made possible by BYD’s Super DM-i hybrid technology. This innovation allows drivers to enjoy both the serenity of electric power and the reliability of hybrid performance, ensuring smooth and efficient travel wherever the road leads.

According to Edward Onglatco, president and chief executive officer of BYD Cebu, the anticipation for the eMAX 9 had been building for months. “I’ve personally received countless inquiries about this model,” he shared. “The eMAX 9 represents everything that BYD stands for: luxury, technology, and sustainability. It’s the perfect family and VIP van. Smooth, silent, powerful, and practical. It redefines comfort and efficiency.”