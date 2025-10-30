BYD Cebu unveils luxurious eMAX 9 DM-i

BYD Cebu officially introduced its latest innovation in premium mobility, the BYD eMAX 9 DM-i on October 24, 2025, at BYD Cebu Central, J. De Veyra Street, Cebu City. A highlight for car enthusiasts and families alike, the launch marked a new era of luxury, power and sustainability on Philippine roads.
Designed for those who expect more from every journey, the eMAX 9 DM-i seamlessly merges the quiet sophistication of electric driving with the long-distance confidence of over 1,000 kilometers of combined range, made possible by BYD’s Super DM-i hybrid technology. This innovation allows drivers to enjoy both the serenity of electric power and the reliability of hybrid performance, ensuring smooth and efficient travel wherever the road leads.
According to Edward Onglatco, president and chief executive officer of BYD Cebu, the anticipation for the eMAX 9 had been building for months. “I’ve personally received countless inquiries about this model,” he shared. “The eMAX 9 represents everything that BYD stands for: luxury, technology, and sustainability. It’s the perfect family and VIP van. Smooth, silent, powerful, and practical. It redefines comfort and efficiency.”
Inside, the eMAX 9 presents a sanctuary of space and refinement. The cabin features spacious captain’s chairs with massage functionality, generous legroom, and flexible seating configurations that can adapt to both family adventures and executive transport. In the Premium variant, the second-row captain’s chairs are power-adjustable, complete with massage and leg-rest features, while the third row offers power-folding capability for added versatility. A built-in refrigerator adds another layer of luxury, keeping beverages perfectly chilled throughout every trip.
Every detail of the interior exudes sophistication from the high-quality materials and ambient lighting to the intuitive controls designed to enhance passenger comfort. It’s a cabin that feels both indulgent and intelligently crafted.
Safety is one of the eMAX 9’s strongest suits. The DiPilot Advanced Safety Suite comes standard in the Premium variant, offering features such as a 360° View Camera with See-Through Mode, Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Front and Rear Collision Warning, and eight airbags strategically placed for maximum protection. These technologies work together to provide drivers and passengers alike with unmatched peace of mind.
For daily commutes or long-distance drives, the eMAX 9 DM-i delivers the serenity of all-electric operation with the freedom of hybrid versatility. Its quiet ride, responsive acceleration, and refined handling make every journey a smooth and effortless experience.
Available in two variants: the Premium, priced at P3,068,000, and the Advanced, at P2,748,000, the BYD eMAX 9 DM-i embodies the future of luxury travel: elegant, spacious, and a sustainable innovation designed for the modern Filipino family and discerning VIP travelers. (SPONSORED CONTENT)