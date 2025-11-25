Caja Kitchen Cebu unveils December Buffet Calendar 2025

As the air turns crisp and the city sparkles with twinkling lights, Caja Kitchen Cebu, located at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation and Capitol Site, warmly welcomes guests to celebrate the season of joy, reunion and indulgence.

This December, the restaurant will unveil its Buffet Calendar 2025, inviting families, friends and colleagues to gather around tables brimming with festive flavors, creating moments that linger long after the last bite.

Breakfast buffets

Start the day with warmth and comfort at Caja Kitchen Cebu. Daily breakfast buffets are priced at P499, with special Misa de Gallo breakfasts from December 16 to 24, starting early at 5:00 a.m. for guests coming from dawn masses. Regular breakfast service continues from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the rest of December, perfect for slow, joy-filled mornings with loved ones.