Caja Kitchen Cebu unveils December Buffet Calendar 2025

As the air turns crisp and the city sparkles with twinkling lights, Caja Kitchen Cebu, located at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation and Capitol Site, warmly welcomes guests to celebrate the season of joy, reunion and indulgence.
This December, the restaurant will unveil its Buffet Calendar 2025, inviting families, friends and colleagues to gather around tables brimming with festive flavors, creating moments that linger long after the last bite.
Start the day with warmth and comfort at Caja Kitchen Cebu. Daily breakfast buffets are priced at P499, with special Misa de Gallo breakfasts from December 16 to 24, starting early at 5:00 a.m. for guests coming from dawn masses. Regular breakfast service continues from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the rest of December, perfect for slow, joy-filled mornings with loved ones.
Weekend lunch buffets are available Friday to Sunday, priced at P699. For special occasions, the Christmas Special Lunch Buffet (December 24 to 25) and New Year’s Special Lunch Buffet (December 31 and January 1) are offered at P799, featuring festive favorites and the rich flavors of Filipino holiday traditions.
Weekday dinners run Monday to Thursday at P549, except during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Weekend dinners are priced at P699, while the Christmas and New Year’s Special Dinner Buffets (December 24 to 25 and December 31 to January 1) are offered at P799, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., creating warm and memorable evenings for guests.
With menus inspired by the generosity and joy of shared meals, Caja Kitchen Cebu invites everyone to celebrate moments that matter. From festive breakfasts to special dinners, every meal promises warmth, flavor, and the timeless charm of Filipino holiday traditions.
As Cebu glows with Christmas lights and laughter fills the air, Caja Kitchen Cebu sets the table for gatherings that honor tradition, togetherness and the magic of the season.
Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site: (032) 505 3333 or (0917) 624 1455
Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation: (032) 230 6777 or (0917) 624 1840. (PR)