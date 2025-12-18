Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Christmas Buffet Special: A Holiday Feast to Remember

The season of gathering, gratitude, and joyful indulgence has arrived, and Caja Kitchen Cebu welcomes the community to celebrate the holidays with a festive dining experience crafted to warm the spirit. As the city glows with Christmas lights and the air fills with anticipation, the kitchen comes alive with flavors inspired by tradition, comfort, and togetherness. This year, Caja Kitchen Cebu presents a Christmas Special buffet designed not only to satisfy the senses but to create moments worth remembering.

Below are the full details of the Christmas Buffet Special, available exclusively this December.

Christmas Buffet Special at Php 799

Savor a generous spread of holiday dishes thoughtfully prepared to elevate your Christmas celebrations. With an exciting range of savory mains, comforting classics, and sweet festive treats, this buffet offers an exceptional holiday experience at an accessible price.

Lunch Buffet

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM (December 24–25)

Celebrate the midday merriment with a lunch buffet that blends warmth, flavor, and tradition. Perfect for families gathering before the afternoon festivities or diners seeking a memorable Christmas luncheon, Caja Kitchen Cebu’s lunch spread sets the tone for joyful holiday moments.

Dinner Buffet

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (December 24–25)

As the evening ushers in the heart of the Christmas celebration, the dinner buffet offers an abundant array of festive dishes crafted for guests who wish to enjoy a heartier, more intimate feast. It is a well-rounded dining experience created to complement Christmas Eve and Christmas Day traditions.

A Festive Dining Experience

Guests can look forward to a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes prepared to capture the essence of the season. From savory entrées to beloved holiday favorites and indulgent desserts, every plate is crafted to bring comfort and joy to the table.

Celebrate Christmas at Caja Kitchen Cebu

With its inviting ambience and dedication to culinary excellence, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers the ideal venue for heartfelt gatherings. Families, friends, and couples can look forward to a holiday dining experience that balances warmth, elegance, and festive charm.

A Heartfelt Holiday Invitation

Caja Kitchen Cebu invites everyone to make their Christmas celebration more memorable with the Christmas Buffet Special at Php 799. Create new traditions, share meaningful conversations, and enjoy a feast that brings people closer during the most cherished season of the year.

Reserve your seats today and celebrate Christmas the Caja Kitchen Cebu way.

Contact Information

For inquiries and reservations, guests may reach:

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site

Tel: +63 32 505 3333

Mobile: +63 917 624 1455

Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation

Tel: +63 32 230 6777

Mobile: +63 917 624 1840