Candyland Christmas: A Sweet Celebration at Seda Central Bloc Cebu

But that's not all – we have some delectable holiday offers to make your Christmas truly scrumptious. At the top of the list are Seda Hotels' honey-glazed holiday hams, which are sure to be a showstopper at any celebration. Carved at the table, these hams are generously glazed with pure Palawan honey, boasting a crunchy sweet crust and a juicy, meaty interior. Our Christmas Ham, weighing 1.1 kg, is priced at Php 1,500. Additionally, we're introducing our signature Crispy Lechon de Cebu, now available in Belly, in a convenient 2.5 kg size for Php 3,600.

For those looking for delightful gifts or personal indulgence, we offer a wide selection of pastries, hampers, and grazing boxes. And for all the sweet tooths out there, we're excited to introduce our new "Sweet Grazing Box." This delightful box is filled with colorful and sweet treats that will make your Christmas extra special. Inside, you'll find an assortment of mouthwatering goodies, including doughnuts, cookies, ube cheesecake, and more.