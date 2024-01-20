Canlaon City's Mariel Bogert is Sinulog 2024 Festival Queen

In the spotlight as the Sinulog Festival Queen 2024, Mariel Bogert takes center stage, representing Tribu Kang-laon from the beautiful Canlaon City in Negros Oriental.

Beyond her captivating presence as a cultural envoy, Mariel is a dedicated Nutrition and Dietetics student at the University of San Carlos, embodying not just beauty but also academic grit.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Mariel acknowledges the unwavering support of her parents and manager, who played a pivotal role in encouraging her to participate in various pageant activities.

Their guidance has been instrumental in shaping her journey, blending academic excellence with the grace and poise required for the festival queen role.

Mariel's unique heritage adds another layer to her enchanting story. Her father, a blend of Dutch-German ancestry, and her Filipino mother contribute to the diverse tapestry that defines her identity.