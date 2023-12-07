Capture stunning night portraits and smooth videos with vivo 29 5G.

By Alexandra Cardoso, USC Intern / Writer

Taking photos at night can be challenging if you don’t have the right equipment. The lighting, the exposure, and the right snap can seem far out of reach.

Now with the newly released vivo 29 5G, darkness is no longer a problem; you can now take those beautiful snaps with ease.

The vivo 29 5G’s 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera is powerful for taking stunning photos and videos in low light. With its large sensor, optical image stabilization (OIS), and electronic image stabilization (EIS), the camera can capture bright, clear shots even in challenging conditions.

OIS for sharper photos

OIS helps to reduce camera shake, which can blur photos. This is especially important when taking photos in low light, when shutter speeds are slower.

The OIS system on the 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera uses a tiny gyroscope to detect and compensate for camera movement. This results in sharper, more detailed photos.