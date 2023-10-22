Capturing culinary delights, celestial wonders: vivo V29 Series 5G's new camera modes for Filipino adventurers

Astro Mode on the vivo V29 Series 5G empowers you to capture the celestial marvels with ease. You don't need to be an experienced photographer. With a simple tap and a tripod, you can capture the breathtaking beauty of the Milky Way and other celestial wonders.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or just someone who loves gazing at the stars, Astro Mode invites you to become an explorer of the cosmos, bringing the galaxy closer to every Filipino's heart.

On the other hand, vivo V29 Series 5G's Supermoon Mode brings the moon closer than ever before. It allows you to capture the moon's breathtaking beauty, showcasing the remarkable details that rival professional photography.

Whether it's a full moon or a supermoon event, this mode will leave viewers in awe and enable you to share your lunar admiration with the world.

These new camera modes reflect vivo's deep commitment to understanding and celebrating the unique passions and culture of the Philippines.

By incorporating features that resonate with the Filipino spirit, the vivo V29 Series 5G encourages users to explore their country, document their experiences, and share their stories with unparalleled clarity and creativity.

Get ready to embark on a visual journey that captures the essence of your vibrant culture with vivo V29 5G in Magic Maroon and Starry Purple at 12GB + 256GB for only Php 24,999 and 12GB + 512GB for just Php 26,999. Its more affordable version, the vivo V29e 5G in Crystal Blue and Forest Black with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM will also be available on November 4 for only Php 18,999.

Buy now at the official vivo Philippines website or through popular e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as at physical stores across the country.

The vivo V29 5G is also available through Home Credit with a 0% interest rate, starting at just Php 1,002 per month for the 256GB ROM variant and Php 1,082 per month for the 512GB ROM variant.

