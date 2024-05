Mark your calendars! Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T Park will launch CAR-FREE Sundays this June 2, 2024!



Ayala Land's flagship estates in Cebu are thrilled to announce the grand launch of Car-Free Sundays.



This month-long initiative aims to bring the community together in a fun and healthy way, promoting sustainability and outdoor enjoyment.



Follow their official Facebook pages for more details and updates!

