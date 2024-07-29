CDM is set to establish unprecedented growth in the heart of Cebu

CDM is committed to supporting Cebu City's progress and innovation by offering varied opportunities to investors who see the immense potential in Cebu City. This project sets a precedent for the unparalleled growth that Cebu City is about to experience. Don Ubaldo, the first vice president of Filinvest Townships, expressed his excitement about bringing the company’s vision to life in their founders' hometown.

“This project holds a special place in our hearts as Cebu is the hometown of our founders, the Gotianun family. We eagerly look forward to seeing CDM flourish within SRP and ride the wave of Cebu City’s growth,” he shared.

Let’s take a look at the new face of Cebu City as we learn how CDM’s latest real estate venture is set to create waves of opportunities for businesses and investors.