CDM is set to establish unprecedented growth in the heart of Cebu

CDM is committed to supporting Cebu City's progress and innovation by offering varied opportunities to investors who see the immense potential in Cebu City. This project sets a precedent for the unparalleled growth that Cebu City is about to experience. Don Ubaldo, the first vice president of Filinvest Townships, expressed his excitement about bringing the company’s vision to life in their founders' hometown.
“This project holds a special place in our hearts as Cebu is the hometown of our founders, the Gotianun family. We eagerly look forward to seeing CDM flourish within SRP and ride the wave of Cebu City’s growth,” he shared.
Let’s take a look at the new face of Cebu City as we learn how CDM’s latest real estate venture is set to create waves of opportunities for businesses and investors.
Strategic location and accessibility
Accessibility is always a determining factor when it comes to real estate. Strategically situated within the South Road Properties (SRP), CDM offers seamless access to major transportation hubs such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and the Cebu International Port. SRP is Cebu City's premier reclamation project, spanning approximately 300 hectares of prime real estate, and is set to become the new center of business and lifestyle in Cebu. Designed to be a world-class mixed-use development, SRP integrates commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, enhancing Cebu City's competitiveness and attracting global investments.
With the proximity of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the location makes it an efficient and attractive destination for both local and international businesses. The excellent road network, including the Cebu South Coastal Road, ensures seamless access to and from various parts of Cebu. The CCLEX, a major infrastructure project, connects SRP directly to Mactan Island, enhancing ease of transportation for goods and travelers, and making SRP a strategic hub for commerce and industry.
CDM’s prime location within SRP, Cebu’s emerging central business district, places it at the heart of major commercial and residential developments. The area is envisioned to host a variety of establishments, including business parks, shopping centers, hotels, and entertainment complexes, offering a vibrant and dynamic environment for investors. This prime location offers a glimpse of the world to its investors, providing opportunities for growth and expansion in a thriving urban setting.
Integrated mixed-use development
CDM offers a world of endless possibilities. Featuring a well-planned, nature-inspired environment that integrates commercial, recreational, and residential spaces, the township ensures a balanced lifestyle of working, and playing. This unique approach enhances the quality of life and fosters a thriving business ecosystem.
CDM’s master-planned development showcases a holistic lifestyle that attracts a vibrant community of businesses and professionals. The project’s nature-inspired designs incorporate green spaces, parks, and open areas, promoting a healthy work-life balance.
Cebu City would be the ideal place to establish your business with CDM’s comprehensive amenities such as shopping centers, schools, and entertainment options.
Future-proof features and amenities
Equipped with advanced infrastructure and community services designed to support long-term business success and smart city solutions to enhance quality of life, CDM’s latest project is a testament to its commitment to innovation.
To ensure reliable and efficient services for businesses, the company has plans to equip the township with underground power cables, fiber optic channels, and state-of-the-art telecommunication systems. These developments are in the pipeline and will further enhance the township’s capabilities.
Featuring around-the-clock safety measures, CDM has an estate management team that oversees safety, mobility, and connectivity within the development. The township also features 24/7 security, traffic management, and maintenance.
Aligning with its vision of sustainability, the company’s sustainable urban planning offers a plethora of eco-friendly features such as bike lanes, wider roads, water mitigation systems, and smart solutions to enhance sustainability.
As CDM offers a taste of the world with its excellent features that future business owners and investors can enjoy, the company continues to redefine urban living standards, ensuring unparalleled quality and innovation in every aspect of its development. Discover an oasis with endless possibilities at CDM, where your investment is the stepping stone for limitless opportunities. With commercial lots now available for sale, seize this unique opportunity to be part of Cebu City's next growth hub.
Join us in shaping the future of Metro Cebu's thriving business landscape. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the new Cebu City. Invest in CDM and become part of an innovative community designed for success and sustainability. (SPONSORED CONTENT)